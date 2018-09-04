Grand Boxing Promotions To Help Local Fighters Live Out Dreams

When LaVonda Earley-Stacey created Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions, her single goal was to provide a reliable platform for local professional boxers with a dream. With two shows under her belt, the lady referred to as “BoxMom” is helping local fighters live out their dreams.





Earley-Stacey, who is a licensed promoter and the mother of top undefeated North Carolina boxing prospect LaVonte “The World Class Gentleman” Earley, began her promotional journey after her son and other professional boxers from North Carolina expressed disappointment in finding reliable promoters to help them showcase their talents inside the state of North Carolina.

“Realistically, it’s difficult for professional boxers to grow their careers in the Carolinas enough to attract the attention of “the big guys” unless they have money behind them. We give boxers hope that their dreams are reachable. Also, a lot of young men who want to be boxers need resources, but don’t know where to find them,” Earley-Stacey says. VGBP offers services to allow fighters access to top trainers, managers, conditioning coaches, outfits makers, boxing gear, and equipment.”

Earley-Stacey’s commitment to professional boxers is more than just lip service, and it has helped her earn the title of “BoxMom.” She went beyond the call of duty and gave each fighter on her card a copy of Napolean Hill’s “Think And Grow Rich.” A best selling personal development and self-help book designed to help individuals succeed in any line of work.

“I treat every boxer as if they were my family. I make sure that each of them is treated with the professionalism, integrity, and trustworthiness that they deserve,” says Earley-Stacey.





Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions is highlighting the “sweet science” in Charlotte by marketing to boxing fans in North & South Carolina. VGBP welcomes all interested businesses to sponsor Shows. Earley-Stacey actively recruits the region’s top contenders and tries to get the best match-ups to be on every card, reaffirming her commitment to the city and the boxing community that has been supportive of her company since their first showcase in May of 2018.

“Charlotte is the perfect place to bring professional boxing consistently to the Carolinas. The city is growing very quickly and there is a lot of excitement around sports. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity,” says Earley-Stacey.

Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions continues their highly entertaining and high energy professional boxing shows on September 29, 2018, at the upscale Extravaganza facility in uptown Charlotte. The show will have local talent from North Carolina and will have added punch when a bitter, U.S. Military rivalry billed as “Marine vs Army” is renewed when JacQuan “Da King” Townes battles Miree “The Pink Panther” Coleman for the WBF Cruiserweight Title.

About Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions September 29 “Marine vs. Army”





Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions presents a night of powerful professional boxing Saturday, September 29, 2018, at The Extravaganza located at 1610 N Tryon Street in Charlotte, NC. Doors open at 5:30 PM. First Fight at 6:30 PM.

This must-see event will have an added punch when United States Military rivalries are renewed and nasty rivals JacQuan “Da King” Townes and Miree “The Pink Panther” Coleman do battle in a fight billed “Marine vs. Army” for the WBF Cruiserweight Silver International title.

Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions’ September 29th card will also include must-see talent. Stay tuned to Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions’ Social Media for detailed updates.