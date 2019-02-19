Graham and Torrez Jr. Win Gold; Coe Takes Silver in Finals of 2019 Strandja Tournament

The 70th edition of the Strandja Tournament came to a close today with Team USA winning two gold and one silver to add to the five bronze medals they won in yesterday’s semifinals in Sofia, Bulgaria.





2018 Elite Women’s World Championships bronze medalist Naomi Graham (Colorado Springs, Colo.) added another medal to her impressive international resume after defeating Sweden’s Love Holgersson by split decision. This marks the middleweights fourth international medal since the beginning of 2018.

Super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. (Tulare, Calif.) closed out the tournament in spectacular fashion to take another international gold medal. Torrez took all five judges’ cards over the host countries Petar Belberov to earn his second elite international gold medal. At the conclusion of the tournament, Torrez was named on the Boxers of the Tournament.

2018 breakout star Khalil Coe (Jersey City, N.J.) picked up a silver medal following a walkover win by Russia’s Imam Khataev.





Troy Isley (Alexandria, Va.), Delante Johnson (Cleveland, Ohio) Oshae Jones (Toledo, Ohio), Morelle McCane (Cleveland, Ohio) and Yarisel Ramirez (Las Vegas, Nev.) earned bronze for Team USA in yesterday’s semifinal bouts.

Team USA began the tournament with 25 boxers with Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.) leading the American delegation throughout the tournament, along with USA Boxing National Assistant Coach Kay Koroma (Colorado Springs, Colo.). Rasheen Ali (Cleveland, Ohio), Tim Back (Cincinnati, Ohio), Kevin Benford (Cincinnati, Ohio), Joe Guzman (Fountain, Calif.) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas) served on the coaching staff during the tournament. This year’s tournament saw over 300 boxers from over 30 different countries step into the ring.

The delegation will return to the United States tomorrow.

You can look back at the United States performances throughout the tournament by clicking here.

Finals Results

75 kg: Naomi Graham, Colorado Springs, Colo./USA, dec. over Love Holgersson/SWE, 3-2

81 kg: Imam Khataev/RUS won by walkover over Khalil Coe, Jersey City, N.J./USA, WO

91+ kg: Richard Torrez Jr., Tulare, Calif./USA, dec. over Petar Belberov/BUL, 5-0