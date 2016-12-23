Gorman Made To Wait For English Title Shot

Heavyweight prospect Nathan Gorman will have wait a little longer for his English title shot as Hatton Promotions has been informed that Adam Machaj will not be available on February 18.

The fight was sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control last week and Hatton Promotions had made an agreement in principle with people purporting to represent Machaj for the clash to take place at the Fenton Manor Sports Complex in Stoke.





However, after some confusion in the Heatseekers’ camp, Machaj’s manager has decided that that the fight will not happen after all.

Gorman v Machaj was agreed by the Board on the basis that Gorman face Dominic Akinlade in April. With Machaj out of the picture, a significantly enhanced financial offer was made to Akinlade to bring the fight forward, but the Southern Area champion expressed his desire to stick to the original agreement that the fight take place in London in late March or early April.

Gorman, the great nephew of legendary bareknuckle boxer Bartley Gorman, will continue to train over the Christmas period, and Ricky Hatton is adamant that his charge will still have his hardest test to date on 18 February in Stoke.

“It’s always been in my mind that Nathan needed to box again in Stoke as soon as possible. We had a great show on October 1 and we are keen to build on that and create a bit of a fortress for Nathan,” Hatton said.

“The local area are sports mad and I really want them to realise what they have in Nathan and back him.

“We wanted the English title at home for him, but if that is not to be then it’s important Nathan takes a step up because in April he will be boxing an unbeaten man on his own patch.”

Gorman said: “I’d sparred Machaj a couple of times and was really looking forward to fighting him, but I suppose these things happen in boxing.

“I’m ready for whoever they put in front of me in Stoke and I have every faith that Ricky and the team will find me the sort of opponent that not only gives the crowd the sort of fight they want to see, but also takes me up a level in preparation for Akinlade.”

Whilst Gorman has to be patient to get his English title shot, with Hatton Promotions and Dove Box Promotions finalising details for the April bout against Akinlade, he will also have to stay focussed and deal with whoever is sent his way on February 18.