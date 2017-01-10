Boxing News 24/7


Gorman Faces Hard Hitting Georgian In Stoke

HIGHLY TOUTED heavyweight hitter Nathan Gorman will make a step up in class when he returns to the ring next month.

The 20-year-old, who is the great nephew of legendary bareknuckle boxer Bartley Gorman, headlines Hatton Boxing’s much anticipated event at the Fenton Manor Sports Complex in Stoke on February 18.


And he’ll face a man with greater experience in the shape of Georgia’s Gogita Gorgiladze.

While he may not be an household name, Gorgiladze has a venomous right hook and has blasted out 28 of 49 professional opponents in a five year career that has seen him contest nine championship bouts, including no fewer than five world youth title tilts.

All being well, the bout will help Gorman prepare for his vacant English title clash with unbeaten Londoner Dominic Akinlade in April.

“I think this fight is exactly what Nathan needs,” said trainer and promoter Ricky Hatton. “It’s a step up in class before he makes an even bigger step up against Akinlade.

“This Georgian can obviously punch as you don’t knock out 28 opponents without carrying massive power, but I think Nathan will be more than ready for whatever is thrown at him.

“Nathan seems to get better and better in the gym with me every day but it’s all about being able to go out there and do it under the lights and I think this fight will bring out the best in him.

“With an English title just around the corner, Nathan knows he can’t afford to underestimate this guy. I expect him to get the business done in style with another knock out.”

The Fenton Manor show is hosted by Hatton Boxing, the company founded by the four-time world champion that also manufactures premium boxing equipment and trains thousands of fitness professionals each year through its Academy.

Fellow undefeated Hatton Boxing prospects Reuben Arrowsmith, Jake Haigh and Sam Evans will all feature on the undercard.

Gorman Faces Hard Hitting Georgian In Stoke

