Goodwin Duo Chanda and Devine get English title shots; Weise signs with Goodwin to re-ignite his career

Goodwin Duo Chanda and Devine get English title shots

Steve Goodwin is delighted to announce that he has secured English title opportunities for both Matthew Chanda and Michael Devine making it five weight categories that Goodwin boxers either hold or will be competing for at English title level over the coming months.





After Chanda’s heroic performance against Duke Micah for the Commonwealth strap, he drops down to Super-Flyweight to challenger Champion Done Broadhurst with the winners eyes set on the winner of the British title between Charlie Edwards and Iain Butcher.

Devine’s chance comes at Super-Featherweight, a division where he won the area title over 3 years ago. Devine has competed at lightweight and super-lightweight but under current trainer Kevin Maree has adopted a new nutrional programme and can now comfortably get back to Super-Featherweight. Devine takes on the highly touted Sam Bowen who has won 9 from 9.

Goodwin said “I am delighted to continue to provide massive opportunities for Goodwin boxers. This is what I am asked to provide when a boxer entrusts me to become their manager and whenever the opportunity arises we try to seize it.”

Weise signs with Goodwin to re-ignite his career

32 year old Nathan Weise is a man that has so far not reached the goals in boxing that his talent warrants.

“Sugarboy” Weise is a three time Southern Area title challenger having met quality operators Steve O’Meara, Ryan Toms and Johnny Garton for the strap.

The nearly man knows has won 11 and drawn 2 of 18 fights and knows this is the last chance for title glory. After teaming up with Harry Andrews and Barry Smith at West Ham, Nathan took the step of contacting Steve Goodwin and asking him to manage his career.

“I have been watching what Steve has been doing. He guided Frank Buglioni to the British title and has created multiple champions and re-ignited careers. He is doing a great job and I want him to do it for me.”

Steve said “I remember Nathan boxing Jeff Thomas at Brentwood and thinking that this lad could go really far. He had everything. His career has not reached the heights and he has not won a title. I plan to change that.”

Nathan will make his Goodwin bow on 13th May at York Hall.

Nathan call be followed on twitter @nathansugarboy