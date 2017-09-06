Goodwin Boxing working with Hayemaker Ringstar Promotions

Goodwin Boxing are proud to announce their partnership alongside Hayemaker Ringstar Promotions. Starting with the October 20th show from the O2 Indigo in London, headlined by Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce taking on former British title challenge Ian Lewison in a 10 round bout, it is a chance to further cement Goodwin Boxing among the top tier of British boxing promoters.



The show, run by Hayemaker Ringstar Promotions in association with Goodwin Boxing, will be broadcast live on the free-to-air channel Dave, where David Haye has previously gained a significant audience share twice during his return in 2016. Having played a key part in providing the undercards for those events, a mutual respect was gained between the Hayemaker Ringstar team and Goodwin Boxing that has lead to the opportunity to take a more active involvement in the running of the October 20th debut of Joe Joyce.



“We are over the moon to have formed this partnership” said Head of Goodwin Boxing, Steve Goodwin. “We’ve seen how Hayemaker and Ringstar have provided this platform for their fighters and were keen to be a part of it. It’s an honour to work alongside David Haye and Richard Schaeffer to provide what we can definitively say will be a huge night for British boxing as we return the big nights to domestic audiences up and down the country on terrestrial TV”



Steve went on to discuss the benefits that this partnership will bring for his own stable of fighters. “It’s fantastic to be able to associate my boxers with the caliber of an Olympian like Joe Joyce. It gives those in my own stable a chance to showcase their fantastic abilities to a wider audience not just inside the O2 Indigo on the night, but potentially to millions of fans at home watching. It is a sign of just how far we have come that we are able to provide such an opportunity while also playing a key part in the running of what will be a great show.”



The main event sees Joyce make his professional debut against a man in Ian Lewison who provides a stern test, one that very few Olympians would be willing to take on their first outing. A fantastic undercard will see John O’Donnell defend his English welterweight title against Tamuka Mucha in a fight that is also a final eliminator for the British title. Other fighters from Goodwin Boxing to feature on the show include Jordan Dennis, Tom Ansell, Nick Parpa, Duane Sinclair, Adi Burden and Luke Robinson.



Ticket for the show can be purchased from the boxers directly or from the AXS website (www.axs.com).