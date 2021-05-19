Gonzalez Vs Torres Headline Triple Crown Bill on May 21 – Telemundo

Tampa, FL; Boxeo Telemundo’s Spring Series Finale will close with a Triple Crown title bill which will be headlined by WBO #4 IBF #5 WBA #12 Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez(23-3-1) of Cauguas, Puerto Rico defends his WBO/NABO Jr flyweight title against WBO #15 WBC #3 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres(26-18) of Mexico City, Mexico in a 10 round affair. The bout continues the traditional rivalry of Mexico against Puerto Rico as the winner between these two highly ranked contenders will be in line for a shot at the world title.

We are delighted to close our spring series with a terrific triple crown bill” stated Felix “Tutico” Zabala President of All Star Boxing, Inc “The main event is an excellent fight featuring two highly ranked contenders with all the marbles on the line” Zabala Closed “Friday nights show will deliver fireworks for the fans”

The evenings second title fight will feature a battle of unbeaten as Otar Eranosyan(7-0 5 KO’s) of Akhalkalaki, Georgia but residing in Miami Beach, FL will face Jose Argel(8-0 2 KO’s) of Iquique, Chile in a 10 round bout for the vacant WBA Continental Americas Super Featherweight title. Otar, has made 3 apperances on Telemundo, but will now step up his competition in search for a spot in the world rankings.

“I am excited to be back on the Telemundo platform” stated Otar Eransoyan “ On Friday night fans will be treated to a great performance”

The third title fight comes in the hands of undefeated super welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov(10-0-1 7 KO’s) of Dushanbe, Tajikistan will square off against Andres “Pitufo” Viera(10-2 8 KO’s) of Montevideo, Uruguay in a 10 round bout for the vacant WBA Continental Americas Super Welterweight title.

Rounding off the undercard action, former amateur standout Bryan “The Hunter” Polaco(4-0 3 KO’s) of Fajardo, Puerto Rico will face an opponent to be determined over 4 rounds. Polaco signed with All Star Boxing, Inc after the cancelation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, where he was able to fast track his career into the paid ranks.

“I am happy to be back in the ring” stated a relaxed Bryan Polaco “ In a year of pandemic were much was lost, I was able to advance my career” Polaco closed“ 2021 will be a big year for me, we are ready for the big challenges”

Doors open at 7PM first bell at 8PM, Limited tickets remain on sale by calling 813-309-9991 or visit All Star Boxing, Inc on social media platforms for more information.

“Bomba” Gonzalez Vs “Ichiro Ozeiki” Torres will air live Friday May 21st at 12AM/EST on Telemundo