WATCH LIVE: Gonzalez vs Ananyan on FITE TV

A beatdown in Brooklyn is just over 10 days away at the Barclays Center as Long Island knockout artist CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, Long Island 25-1 21KO’s) will put his NABA Super Lightweight championship on the line, for his second defense, when he takes on Brazilian Star Boxing stablemate, WILLIAM “BABY FACE” SILVA (Sao Paulo, Brazil 28-3 16KO’s) over a 10-round super lightweight contest.

A quintessential defining fight, Seldin-Silva pits two super lightweights looking to jump into world title contention.





In order to do so, a victory must be earned on October 16. Seldin, who is world rated #14 (IBF) and #13 (WBA), is on a four-fight knockout streak appearing on ESPN, NESN and FITE.TV over the span, collecting the NABA Super Lightweight Title in an emphatic defeat over boxing legend Zab Judah (44-10 30KO’s) at Turning Stone Resort Casino in June of 2019. Most recently, Seldin went to war with late replacement Luis Florez (then 25-16 21KO’s) at Star Boxing’s acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series at The Paramount in a blood bath, dramatically closing the show with a vicious TKO in the 7th of the scheduled 10-round fight.

Seldin had this to say, “I have worked extremely hard to get back on this stage. My non-stop throwback, relentless style has always been a fan favorite. I’m honored to be able to perform once again for the current and new boxing fans.”

Silva is the former Brazilian Super Featherweight, WBO Latino Welterweight, and IBO Continental Lightweight Champion. Having made his pro-debut in 2006 at super featherweight, Silva has made noise rising through weight classes. Silva has never backed down from a challenge, having fought the likes of Felix Verdejo (then 19-0 14KO’s), world champion Teofimo Lopez (then 9-0 8KO’s) and Arnold Barboza Jr. (then 22-0 10KO’s). Silva needs a victory on October 16 to elevate his rating and find himself in the position to land a world title shot.

Silva feels prepared for victory, “I made a beautiful camp and I’m very happy I have the necessary weapons to win this battle and come out with a victory on October 16.”

Also featured on the card is super lightweight and Woodhaven, Queens’s native, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (20-2-1 7KO’s) who will take on Russian Brooklynite, PETROS ANANYAN (15-2-2 7KO’s). Gonzalez is the current WBC FECARBOX Super Lightweight Champion and is looking to crack into the top 10 of the 140 lb. division. In 2019, Gonzalez took Star Boxing stablemate Chris Algieri (then 22-3 8KO’s) into deep water falling short by unanimous decision, but proving he belonged in the ring with the upper echelon in the super lightweight division. Gonzalez returns on October 16 looking to make a statement against Ananyan, and establish himself in a stacked 140 lb. division.

Gonzalez said this about the opportunity, ” I decided as soon as I stepped into the Universal Boxing Gym to give my life to the sport of boxing. It’s my destiny. I have been through so much pain and grind over the last 15 years, but it all made me a stronger person. I’m ready to turn my pain into success. I’m locked in spiritually, mentally, emotionally and physically. It’s ‘Gallo’ time.”

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about the card, “We are very excited to be able to get Cletus Seldin, William Silva and Danny Gonzalez the opportunity to fight at the Barclays Center on the Triller Fight Club series. It is an important night for all three of our fighters as each of them looks to lock themselves into serious world title contender status. We look forward to a great night produced by Triller Fight Club and hope everyone tunes in!”

Tickets can be purchased at TrillerFightClub.com. Seldin-Silva & Gonzalez-Ananyan is promoted by Triller Fight Club and DiBella Entertainment in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16 – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17

SATURDAY NIGHT – WORLD CLASS BOXING FOLLOW BY

VERZUZ CONCERT FEATURING ICONIC REGGAE ARTIST SUPER CAT

10 Rounds – NABF Super Lightweight Championship

CLETUS ‘THE HEBREW HAMMER’ SELDIN, (25-1, 21 KOs), Long Island, NABF Champion vs.

WILLIAM ‘BABY FACE’ SILVA, (28-3, 16 KOs), Brazil

10-Rounds – Junior Welterweights

DANIEL ‘El GALLO’ GONZALEZ, (20-2-1, 7 KOs), of Woodhaven, NY vs.

PETROS ANANYAN, (15-2-2, 7 KOs), Brooklyn, NY

8 Rounds – Junior Middleweights

JOSE ‘CHEITO’ ROMAN, (11-0, 5 KOS), Bayamon, Puerto Rico vs.

CESAR ‘RAINMAN’ FRANCIS, (8-0, 6 KOs), Brooklyn, NY.

8 Rounds – Junior Welterweights

WILL MADERA, (16-1-3, 9 KOs), Albany, NY, vs.

JAMSHIDBEK ‘THE CHAMPION’ NAJMITDINOV, (17-1, 14 KOs), Tashkent, Uzbekistan

6 Rounds – Light Heavyweights

FREDERIC JULIAN, (12-0, 10 KOs), Brooklyn, NY vs.

JEYSON MINDA, (14-5-1, 8 KOs), of Salem, MA.