Gonzalez-Rungvisai off-TV undercard for Sep.9

In front an expected sold-out crowd at the StubHub Center this Saturday night, September 9, an outstanding off-TV undercard for “SUPERFLY” has been announced by TOM LOEFFLER, Managing Director of K2 PROMOTIONS.

“Since we announced this extraordinary event in June the anticipation has continued to build with each passing week leading up to this point,” said Loeffler. “Our commitment to fans has always been to provide a full evening of entertainment and our announced undercard fights validate that.”





“With just days away from the event we are expecting a complete sell-out on Saturday night at the StubHub Center and I strongly encourage fans who still wish to attend to purchase tickets as quickly as possible.”

Headlining “SUPERFLY”, WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (42-4-1, 38 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand defends his title for the first time against former WBC Super Flyweight Champion ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ, (46-1-0, 38 KO’s) televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.

The Rungvisai/Gonzalez clash is a rematch of their epic ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate on March 18. 2017, at Madison Square Garden, won by Rungvisai.

Remaining tickets for "SUPERFLY" are now on sale priced at $150, $100 and $60 all of which have limited availability. The $250 and $30 price ranges are sold out.





Headlining the off-TV undercard in an eight round junior featherweight clash, four-time world champion in two divisions, Southern California fan favorite, “THE HAWAIIAN PUNCH”, BRIAN VILORIA, (37-5, 22 KO’s), of WAIPAHU, HAWAII battles MIGUEL “NO FEAR” CARTAGENA, (15-3-1, 6 KO’s), of Philadelphia, PA.

In October 2015, Viloria challenged “SUPERFLY” main eventer ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ for the WBC Super Flyweight Title, losing in a hard fought battle.

Most recently Viloria won an eight round decision over Ruben Montoya on March 2, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. Cartagena returns to battle following a ten round draw against Toshiyuki Igarashi on April 1, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan.

Training partner of Unified Middleweight World Champion, GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, undefeated lightweight prospect RUSLAN MADIYEV, (9-0-0, 4 KO’s), of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, faces hard-hitting Mexican veteran ABDIEL JOSE RAMIREZ, (23-1-1, 21 KO’s), in a scheduled eight rounder.

On April 6, 2017, the 24-year-old Madiyev knocked out Evincii Dixon in the second round in Costa Mesa, California. Fighting for the first time in the United States, the 26-year-old Ramirez is on a nine bout winning streak, eight wins coming by stoppage.

Also in a scheduled eight round tilt, popular undefeated female fighter SENIESA “SUPER BAD” ESTRADA, (10-0, 2 KO’s) of Los Angeles, California faces off against ANAHI “PANTERA” RAMOS, (16-15-1, 2 KO’s), of Tlainepantla, Mexico.

Fighting for the fourth time on a K2 Promotions card, the 25-year-old Estrada will be fighting for the third time in 2017. On July 21, 2017, Estrada won a six round unanimous decision over Aracely Palacios in Anaheim, California.

Also fighting for the third time this year, former world title challenger Ramos will be battling for the first time in the United States.

In the junior welterweight division, 20-year-old GEORGE ACOSTA, (2-0), of Los Angeles, California faces DERICK BARTLEMAY, (0-5-1), of Portland, Oregon in a scheduled four rounder.

Opening the night of boxing, welterweight NICK FRESE, (5-0, 5 KO’s), of Bangkok, Thailand, squares off against NAM PHAN, (3-2-1, 2 KO’s), of Fountain Valley, California in a bout scheduled for six rounds.

Co-featured on the HBO Boxing After Dark telecast is the long awaited United States debut of NAOYA “THE MONSTER” INOUE, (13-0-0, 11 KO’s) of Yokohama, Japan defending his WBO Super Flyweight Title against top contender ANTONIO “CARITA” NIEVES, (17-1-2, 9 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio.

Opening the telecast, former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion CARLOS “PRINCIPE” CUADRAS, (36-1-1, 27 KO’s)) of Mexico City will battle fellow rival countrymen and former flyweight world champion JUAN FRANCISCO “EL GALLO” ESTRADA, (35-2-0, 25 KO’s) of Sonora, Mexico in a 12-round WBC Super Flyweight Title Eliminator.

The StubHub Center is located at 18400 Avalon Blvd., Carson CA, 90746 on the campus of California State University – Dominguez Hills.