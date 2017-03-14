Golovkin-Jacobs PPV information

On St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, boxing will take a giant step into the digital age as fans will be able to watch the March 18 HBO Pay-Per-View middleweight championship battle between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) and Danny “Miracle Man” Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) via an online stream at RingTV.com. RingTV.com is the world leader in boxing and sports of combat editorial, content and live event entertainment.





Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, the premium Pay-Per-View event of Golovkin vs. Jacobs will be offered via live stream, giving fans the opportunity to watch this mega-fight on the device of their choice.

“For years, we have been heavily investing in technology and platforms that will allow a new generation of fans – those who want to view fights or any other content where they want to, when they and how they want to – access to our sport,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman of Ring Magazine and Ring TV. “The livestream of Golovkin vs. Jacobs Pay-Per-View is an enormous step towards revolutionizing the delivery of boxing content in order to diversify boxing’s fan base and keep the sport growing for decades to come.”

The Pay-Per-View live stream event on www.ringtv.com can be pre-ordered and will be available for all U.S.-based users for $64.99. It will include all four Pay-Per-View fights on the Golovkin vs. Jacobs card.

In addition to GGG and Jacobs, fans will be able to witness a full night of action:

Consensus #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World and WBC Super Flyweight Champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs), fighting out of Managua, Nicaragua, will defend his title against mandatory challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1, 38 KOs) of Si Sa Ket, Thailand

Former WBC Super Flyweight Champion Carlos “Principe” Cuadras (35-1-1, 27 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico returns to battle against cross-town rival and former world title challenger Dacid “Severo” Carmona (20-3-5, 8 KOs), also of Mexico City, Mexico.

Top lightweight prospects including WBC Lightweight Continental Americas Champion Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (17-0, 10 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio via Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Port Chester, New York’s Bryant “Pee Wee” Cruz (17-1, 8 KOs) will battle in a scheduled ten rounder.

“RingTV.com is the go-to online platform for viewing world class boxing and sports of combat – providing our loyal fans with access to the best fights and matchups from the top fighters and promoters on the planet,” said David Tetreault, COO of Ring Magazine and RingTV. “RingTV.com is dedicated to partnering with any and all promoters in an effort to bring their premium events to demanding sports fans across the globe.”

Golovkin vs. Jacobs is presented by K2 Promotions. Tickets priced at $1000, $600, $400, $300, $200 and $100, are now on sale and can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.thegarden.com