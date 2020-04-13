Golden Boy unveils digital content

Golden Boy, the leading media and entertainment brand, announced today the launch of a digital content initiative to provide boxing fans with some much-needed diversion during this difficult time. This initiative will consist of videos from its vast library of historic fights and original programming, along with new short-form content on social media featuring its immense stable of talent.

The content will be distributed on Golden Boy’s owned-and-operated platforms such as RingTV.com, its official Facebook page at Golden Boy Fight Night and its official YouTube channel, as well as on DAZN.

“These are difficult times for people all over the world,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Our job for almost 20 years has been to entertain and delight fans with the best that boxing can offer, and we feel that it is our duty to continue doing so during this time. We will be successful if we can provide our fans just moments of solace and escape from this current global crisis as our talented team of editors and producers re-create both classic fights and barn burners into bite-sized segments that can be viewed in three to five minutes.”

The first aspect of this initiative will consist of branded features under various themes and perspectives. For example, “Best Knockouts” is a feature that will showcase some of the best knockout performances from the likes of David Lemieux and Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse, while “Before They Were Stars” is a series that will present professional debuts and early standout performances from the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia. Below is a list of the branded videos that will be showcased:

Mexico vs. Puerto Rico: A highlight series showcasing one of the greatest rivalries in the sport.

The Breakdown: A highlight series in which a fighter watches and breaks down three of his or her best performances.

Untouchable: A highlight series featuring some of the greatest defensive fighters.

Pound 4 Pound Presented by Ring Magazine: A collection of the best fights picked by the staff at Ring Magazine.

Before They Were Stars: A compilation series featuring professional debuts and early star-making performances.

Best Knockouts Powered by DAZN: A compilation series of great knockouts from stars and prospects.

The second aspect of this initiative features condensed versions of some of the best fights from our library. Viewers will be able to experience some of the best battles in history in concise packages. These minisodes will include fighters from the past such as Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard “The Alien” Hopkins, Sugar Shane Mosley, Marco Antonio “The Baby Faced Assassin” Barrera and Erik “El Terrible” Morales, along with current boxers such as Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr., Jaime Munguia, Xu Can, and Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado.

The third and final aspect of this initiative consists of a full-fledge social media package that will bolster our archived-based programming efforts while also presenting new and innovative features with our huge stable of talent. New content will include live Instagram takeovers with fighters such as Vergil Ortiz Jr., live “Ask Me A Question” discussions with world champions such as Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada, and training tips from up-and-coming boxers such as Blair “The Flair” Cobbs. A brief list of some of social media features is below:

Ask Me Anything: Weekly Q&A’s featuring Golden Boy fighters.

Catching Up in Quarantine: Zoom interviews featuring fighters in their homes, hosted by Jessica Rosales on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

IG Live: Weekly live broadcasts on the Golden Boy Instagram Story, featuring fighters showcasing their cooking skills, workouts and training tips.

Exclusive Footage: Never been seen behind-the-scenes footage, including interactions between Canelo and legendary rapper Nas.

Welcome to My Quarantine: A feature in which boxers present their quarantine space to our social media followers.

“Golden Boy is the global leader in boxing’s transition to OTT,” said David Tetreault, Executive Vice President of Golden Boy Media and Entertainment. “With our partners at DAZN and Facebook Watch, we’ve been at the forefront of this historic evolution in sports media by creating and implementing strategic digital programming. Our goal during this difficult time is to provide new, high-value content to ensure that our fans are both entertained and informed. Our plan will also provide our sponsors with the tools to continually brand their products around our top stable of world champions, contenders and prospects.”