Golden Boy Promotions inks Rocky Hernandez, will fight on Garcia vs. Lopez card

Rocky Hernandez (27-0, 24 KOs), the rising super featherweight contender of Mexico City, Mexico, Promociones del Pueblo, one of the leading promoters in Mexico, have signed a co-promotional agreement with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy to make the young pugilist into a global name in the sport of boxing.





Hernandez will make his debut in the United States when he takes on Tanzanian warrior Ibrahim Class (22-5, 10 KOs) in a 10-round fight on the undercard of Garcia vs. Lopez. The fight will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be streamed live on DAZN.

“At Golden Boy we are in the business of working with fighters from all over the world and making them into international stars,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We’ve done it in the past with Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez, Erik Morales, Adrien Broner, Lamont Peterson, Amir Khan, Daniel Jacobs, Marcos Maidana, Deontay Wilder, Abner Mares, Jermell and Jermall Charlo, Peter Quillin and Austin Trout.”

“We are doing it presently with the biggest star in the sport, Canelo Alvarez, along with world champions such as Jaime Munguia, Rey Vargas, Xu Can, Angel Acosta and Andrew Cancio,” De La Hoya continued. “And we have the next generation of stars with Ryan Garcia, Vergil Ortiz, and Lamont Roach, Jr. This company knows how to work with fighters from all kinds of backgrounds, so we’re more than ready to join forces with Oswaldo Küchle and Promociones del Pueblo to co-promote Rocky Hernandez as he begins to make big waves in the stacked 130-pound division.”





“We are very happy to jointly promote Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez with Golden Boy,” said Oswaldo Küchle, President of Promociones del Pueblo. “We are confident that he will win over a lot of fans in the United States, especially since he has great power in both hands. We at Promociones del Pueblo have had an excellent relationship with Golden Boy for years, and together we will keep giving opportunities in the United States to many Mexican boxers so they can achieve their dreams.”

Hernandez is a 21-year-old puncher who debuted as a professional in February 2014 when he was only 16 years old. Since then, he has fought tough opponents all over Mexico, knocking out 24 of the 27 opponents he has faced. Now, Hernandez will take the next step of his career by fighting in the United States for the first time as he looks to become an international star.

“I’m very delighted to be presented to fans in the United States with Promociones del Pueblo and Golden Boy,” said Rocky Hernandez. “I am preparing very hard to give a great fight to the fans on March 30, and God willing I will walk away with my hand raised. I have a tough opponent in front of me, but I am training very hard”

