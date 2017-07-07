Golden Boy Promotions re-inks Charles Huerta

Golden Boy Promotions today announced it has re-signed super featherweight contender Charles Huerta (19-5, 12 KOs) to a multi-fight promotional contract. Fighting out of Paramount, CA, Huerta, 30, was last seen scoring a sensational third round knockout over Ivan “Striker” Delgado (11-1-1, 4 KOs) to the shock of the sold-out Belasco Theater on the April 14 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB televised live on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar. Huerta will make his next appearance as the main event for an eight-round super featherweight fight on the upcoming Friday, August 10th LA FIGHT CLUB show from the Belasco Theater and airing live on Estrella TV’s Boxeo Estelar.

“I am very thankful to be re-signing with Golden Boy Promotions. Growing up, I idolized Oscar De La Hoya and watched all of his fights, so it’s a dream come true to fight under his banner,” said Huerta. “There is nothing like boxing in SoCal, and I look forward to seeing all of the local fight fans come out to see me in more shows.”





“After witnessing Huerta’s last fight, it’s clear he is a crowd-pleasing fighter in the ring,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Huerta brings out the hardcore South LA boxing fans, and we can’t wait to watch him in more action-packed, turf war showdowns.”

Making his professional debut at 21, Huerta has been a long-time fight veteran to the Southern California boxing scene, having fought 22 professional local bouts in his nearly decade-long career. Known for taking on SoCal prospects and contenders, Huerta has squared off with the likes of fan favorites Christopher “S.D. Kid” Martin, Carlos “The Solution” Morales and Ivan “Striker” Delgado in some of his most memorable showdowns.

