Golden Boy inks Jezreel Corrales

In one of its finest acquisitions yet, Golden Boy Promotions has signed current WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales (21-1, 8 KOs) to a multi-year promotional deal that will provide a runway for the sensational Panamanian boxer to cement his status as one of the all-time greatest super featherweights in the world.





“First of all, I would like to thank God for allowing these doors to keep opening up for me,” said Jezreel Corrales. “I would also like to thank Golden Boy Promotions for giving me the opportunity to become a part of their huge company and for giving me the chance to showcase my skills in the U.S. market and being able to perform on the big stage and participate in the huge events that they put together. With their hand, I will be the best super featherweight champion in the world.”

“We know that Corrales has a huge opportunity to impress boxing fans here in the U.S, and we have no doubt that he will attain his goal as one of the best super featherweights in the world,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “We look forward to seeing him showcase his talent here, and taking on the best in his class.”

“We’d like to thank Golden Boy Promotions for the grand opportunity to sign this special contract with Jezreel,” said Rogelio Espino, representative to Jezreel Corrales. “Corrales is a tactical fighter who has great speed, and has a unique boxing style that fans in North America will love. Jezreel, in the hands of Golden Boy Promotions, can and will conquer the U.S. fan base and cement his status as one of the current best super featherweights in the world.”

The WBA Super World Champion made waves in April of 2016 when he knocked out Takashi Uchiyama, who at the time was considered one of the best pound for pound fighters in the world, within the first two rounds of the bout for the coveted WBA belt. Corrales proved that his victory over Uchiyama was indeed no fluke in their 12-round rematch in December of 2017, taking his belt back home after the split decision in his favor. Known for his unorthodox boxing style and athleticism, some of Corrales’s accolades include:

Former WBA Fedecaribe super featherweight champion

Former South American super featherweight champion

Former WBC FECARBOX featherweight champion

Former WBC Latino featherweight champion

