Golden Boy & Eye of the Tiger to co-promote Ulysse, Butler & Bazinyan

This is a new and exciting chapter for boxers Yves Ulysse Junior (17-1, 9 KOs), Steven Butler (26-1-1, 23 KOs) and Erik Bazinyan (22-0, 17 KOs) as Eye of the Tiger Promotions joins forces with Golden Boy Promotions by signing an exclusive long-term promotional agreement.





This is a major step forward for the Quebec pugilists who will make their names known in America, being involved in major fights that will allow them to obtain significant American and international visibility. EOTTP President Camille Estephan, however, adamantly insisted that his protégés have the opportunity to fight in Quebec, at least once a year.

“It was extremely important for us to be able to come back and fight at home, in Quebec, out of respect for our fans, who have been supporting our athletes and encouraging them since the start of their careers. Our partners at GBP agreed with us,” said Camille Estephan. “We have been working with the Golden Boy Promotions team for four years now as co-promoters of David Lemieux. We have developed a great relationship of respect and mutual trust. We firmly believe that this association is beneficial for our boxers and will help shine a light on the talent of our athletes on the international scene.”

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Eye of the Tiger Management,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “We made big waves in the sport as we worked together to make David Lemieux a world champion and a recognized name in the boxing world. Now we will have the opportunity to do exactly the same with Ulysse, Butler and Bazinyan. I look forward to having these rising contenders on our Golden Boy cards as they inch closer to fulfilling their dreams of becoming world champions.”





During his second visit to the United States on December 15, the charismatic Yves Ulysse Jr. faced Maximilliano Becerra (16-3-2, 8 KOs) at the Madison Square Garden in the undercard of the fight between Canelo Alvarez against Rocky

Fielding. A convincing victory live on the DAZN network was added to the record of the Montrealer, who has so far accumulated significant performances against tough boxers in the super lightweight division, including the likes of Cletus Seldin, Zachary Ochoa and Ricky Sismundo. “All these sacrifices and efforts are paying off for my team and myself. A special thought goes out to my coach Rénald Boisvert, who has been with me from the beginning, has supported me in my ups and downs since the amateurs. It’s my opportunity to demonstrate that I’m part of the elite of my division and I intend to seize it,” said Ulysse, who is currently ranked 6th in the WBC, 8th in the WBO and 9th in the IBF.

Steven Butler, currently ranked 4thin the WBO division at middleweight, has said that he is ready to take the next step in his career: “First, I want to thank Camille Estephan for the work he does for us, to look after our interests so that we get the best of both worlds; both professionally and personally. I am proud to join the Golden Boy Promotions team and thank them for believing in me. I’m ready for this next big step in my career and ready to face all the challenges that are presented to me,” notes Bang Bang in reference to his reputation as a slugger. “This is a golden opportunity for us, not only to be able to shine in the United States but also to be able to bring back major boxing events at home in Quebec,” adds Butler.

Erik Bazinyan, one of the most promising super middleweights in the world, with an amateur record of 108-1 and undefeated in 22 professional fights with an impressive KO ratio, vies to be the cream of the crop of his division : “It’s a childhood dream that is coming true to go fight in the United States, and it motivates me a lot to work even harder to become world champion. With EOTTP and GBP, I have the best team behind me to reach my goals,” adds Bazinyan, current title holder of NABO and NABA titles at super middleweight.

More details will follow as to the dates of the next bouts of these three athletes. For more information, visit www.eottm.com or follow the organization on Facebook @Eye of the Management Tiger, on Twitter @ EOTMVD or on Instagram @eottm_boxing.