Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights Results: Rodriguez Stops Gesta

Juan Antonio “El Mozo” Rodriguez (30-7, 25 KOs) of Puebla, Mexico scored an upset, ninth-round technical knockout victory over Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (32-3-2, 17 KOs) of San Diego, Calif. in the scheduled 10-round main event of the inaugural edition of Golden Boy DAZN Thursday Night Fights at Avalon Hollywood. Rodriguez stopped Gesta at 2:55 of the aforementioned round.





“I want to thank God. I want to thank my sponsors back home,” Juan Rodriguez. “I felt it was a matter hitting him to the body until he collapsed, and he did. It was a matter of time until he quit, and he quit. He stopped throwing punches.”

“It was a good fight,” said Mercito Gesta.”The guy was tough. He fought hard. No excuses from me. What’s next? I want whatever is best for me. I’m a fighter, and I love challenges.”

In the co-main event, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (10-0-1, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada defeated Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (11-1, 6 KOs) of North Hollywood, Calif. via eight-round unanimous decision in a bloody battle between two Golden Boy prospects for the Jr. NABF Welterweight Title. Cobbs won with scores of 73-79, 75-77, and 75-77.





“Tonight I showed I’m an elite fighter pulling off an incredible win in my opponents’ hometown,” said Blair Cobbs. “I give him a lot of credit for hanging in there. He was very tough, but I showed I was the superior fighter. I’m ready to fight all the top welterweight contenders that stand in my way toward my run to a world title.”

Manuel “Tino” Avila (23-1-1, 8 KOs) of Fairfield, Calif. and Jose Gonzalez (23-7-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico brawled to an eight-round split draw in the featherweight division. Scores consisted of 77-75 for Avila, 75-77 for Gonzalez and a 76-76 draw.

“The fight was close,” said Manuel Avila. “I slowed down in the later rounds. If the people thought it was a bad decision, we can do it again.”

“It was a good fight. I think I won,” said Jose Gonzalez. “We want an immediate rematch. I have to knock him out him out in the rematch if I want to get the decision.”

James “The Beast” Wilson (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles, Calif. and Miguel Cubos (13-21-1, 10 KOs) of San Luis Potsi, Mexico fought to a majority draw in a six-round heavyweight slugfest. One judge scored it 58-56 for Wilson, while two others scored it a 57-57 draw.

“I’m happy to make my Golden Boy debut,” said James Wilson. “It’s not the result I expected, but I’ll come back stronger and better than ever.”

David Mijares (7-0, 3KOs) of Pasadena, Calif. conquered Antonio Sanchez(6-6-2, 3KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico via unanimous decision in a four-round super lightweight bout. Mijares won with scores of 40-38, 39-37 and 39-37.

“It feels great. I’m so blessed to have this opportunity,” said David Mijares. “I’m glad to have been on this fight card, and I’m happy to be back. I hope I come back on the next Andrew Cancio card.”

Lightweight prospect Oscar “Motorcito” Acevedo (4-0) of Garden City, Kansas defeated Daniel Bastien (6-5-2, 3 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico via four-round unanimous decision. Acevedo won with scores of 40-38, 39-37 and 39-37.

“This was my first fight at 135 pounds,” said Oscar Acevedo. “I felt stronger, even though we didn’t get the knockout. I learned with this fight. I got the experience and the rounds in.”

Chris Ousley (10-0, 9 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois scored a first-round knockout victory against Jorge Munguia (13-14, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas in a scheduled four-round super middleweight fight.

“I feel great that I got the victory for Golden Boy,” said Chris Ousley. “I want to thank them for this opportunity. Also, thanks to Los Angeles. This place is my new home!”

Gesta vs. Rodriguez was a 10-round super lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy and Paco Presents. The event was sponsored by Tecate,”THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING.” The fights took place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Avalon Hollywood and was streamed live on RingTV.com.