Global PPV Available For Gunn Vs Jones Jr.

Training camps are coming to an end. Last minute preparations are being made by each fighter in the highly anticipated showdown between former world champions Bobby Gunn and Roy Jones Jr.

In just over 48 hours Gunn and Jones Jr. wage war as they throw hands for the WBF Cruiserweight Championship of the World.





Boxing fans can witness the 12-round contest live at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and fans across the world can see punch by punch through www.tvtibi.com.

Gunn vs Jones Jr. promises to be a fan friendly matchup with each former champion looking to add another title belt to their already impressive resumes.

A former IBA world champion, Gunn has continued to make his mark in the fight world the past few years competing in the first sanctioned Bare Knuckle Boxing match in over 123 years, and solidifying himself as one of the sports best, building his record to 72-0 with 72 knockouts.

Jones Jr. is without question one of the top five boxers to ever lace up the gloves, and has the determination and drive as he purses another world title.

Styles make fights, and when the opening bell sounds commencing the throw down, both champions can expect to come out ‘Gunns’ blazing.

Friday February 17, fight fans around the world can witness what has the potential to be one of the most exciting fights in 2017.

Tickets for this legendary matchup are available at www.firststatefights.com, and the fight can be seen live at www.tvtibi.com.