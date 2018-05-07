Glenn Dezurn fights Josh Greer this Friday on Showtime

Maryland native Glenn Dezurn says it really doesn’t matter what his normally talkative opponent, Chicago’s Josh “Don’t Blink” Greer (16-1-1, 8 KOs) says or does before they meet in their 10-round super-bantamweight showdown Friday, May 11 live on SHOWTIME.





When you’re where he’s from and seen what he’s seen, inside the ring and out, an opponent who likes to talk doesn’t faze you. Not at all.

The pair will meet in the co-featured bout of a ShoBox: The New Generation quadrupleheader (10 p.m. ET/PT) from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Dezurn (9-1-1, 6 KOs), who had 94 amateur fights before turning professional five years ago, says opponent Greer, known for pre-fight hype including a pillow emblazoned with “Night Night,” is only hurting himself with the trash talk.





“The pressure isn’t on me,” he explained. “Where I come from, if you talk it, make sure you can walk it. The pressure is on him to back up whatever he says. It doesn’t bother me. I’m more of a doer than a talker. I only speak when I need to.”

Describing himself as a “blue-collar” fighter, the humble Dezurn won’t make a pre-fight prediction heading into battle, but will only say that he and trainer Barry Hunter are treating this fight no differently.

“Nothing is written in stone in boxing and there is no guarantee of winning against any fighter. You put in the work and believe in yourself. Fights are won in the gym with hard work. I will win because of my personality and my work ethic. I come to do my job and put my life on the line to entertain. My game plan in every fight is always the same: I just make adjustments in the ring as the fight goes on and react to whatever he is doing. I have a high ring IQ and I can adjust to anything.”

The 30-year-old says he’s set one goal in boxing and is enjoying his journey to reach it.





“I want to win a world championship. I set that goal for myself and once I achieve that, I can go on to my other goals in other areas of life. I’m earning my way to the championship the hard way against good fighters. That’s what I want. I’m living my dreams right now. And I will get there one day.”

“You will not meet a more humble, more down-to-earth fighter than Glenn Dezurn,” said his promoter, Greg Cohen. “He and his wife, Franchon, are very nice people who work hard to get they are. Glenn isn’t about flash. He’s about doing everything you have to do to be successful and he will get wherever he wants to be in life because of that.”

In the 10-round main event on SHOWTIME, Louisiana’s Mason Menard (33-2, 24 KOs) takes on undefeated Devin “The Dream” Haney (18-0, 12 KOs) of Las Vegas for the USBA Lightweight Championship. In other televised action, light heavyweight Alvin Varmall Jr. (15-0-1, 12 KOs) takes on Charles Foster (15-0, 8 KOs) over eight rounds; and in the opening bout, super bantamweight Arnold Khegai (11-0-1, 8 KOs) will face Adam Lopez (16-2-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round bout.