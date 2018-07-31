Glen Tapia faces Fred Jenkins Jr. on 9/8 in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Rising star promotions newly created fight series Boardwalk boxing returns with Round 3 on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at the Bourbon Room located at the Showboat Hotel in beautiful Atlantic City, New Jersey.





Headlining in the Main Event will be Passaic, New Jersey’s Glen Tapia (23-5 15ko) taking on Philadelphia’s war horse Fred Jenkins Jr. (10-5 3ko) in a 8 round Middleweight bout.

“Rising Star continues to put on the best fight cards in Atlantic City and this one might be the top. You have a former title contender versus a hungry Philly fighter trying to make a name and a AC vs. AC rivalry that I personally think will steal the show.” Thomas LaManna, VP of Rising Star said in a brief interview preparing for his August 18th bout at The Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City.

Since turning pro in late 2008, Tapia has been through it all. Before suffering his first defeat to James Kirkland on December 7th, 2013 couple blocks down the Boardwalk at Boardwalk Hall, Tapia won his first 20 fights and quickly became a household New Jersey name, hence his nickname “Jersey Boy”.

Here’s what Tapia had to say, “Fred is a good opponent for where I’m at in my career at the moment. I’ve been training hard and I’ll be ready for whatever comes on the 8th. Can’t wait to put on a show for Jersey along side of Rising Star Promotions”.





Fred Jenkins Jr. isn’t a stranger to the fight game. Born into boxing, Jenkins father (Fred Sr.) was a professional boxer in the late 70’s and compiled a pro record of 2-1 1ko. Jenkins is a stablemate of Super Middleweight Contender Jesse Hart out of the famed old school Philly ABC Gym.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime. I take every fight serious. It’s just a regular fight and he’s just a guy in the way. I want to put my name on the map and this is how I do it. It’s my life, it’s my journey. I’m excited to be the main event and I’m excited to fight a guy like him. He’s the guy I want to fight. I live up to the challenge, I put my life on the line and just do what I love to do which is boxing. At the end of the day I love boxing and I’m here to stay. Some start a little early and some start late and I’m a little bit of a late bloomer but I’m going to do what I was born to do.” – Fred Jenkins Jr.

Antowyan Aikens and Decarlo Perez square off in the highly anticipated 8 round Atlantic City rivalry match up that has been heating up for years.

“It’s crazy how this matchup came. I was getting back into camp sparring Perez, and one of Aikens trainers is in my corner and he made the deal with Perez trainer to make the fight in a hallway at Pleasantville Rec Center and all I had to do was sort out the financials. Hats off to both Perez and Aikens for taking this fight and all parties agreed in less than 24 hours I had contracts.” – Thomas LaManna





“This fight to me is one of those fights that you dream about but never expect it to happen, but its def happening. This fight will be one to talk about for many years to come and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show in my hometown in front of my family and friends. Words cannot express how happy and excited I am. I can’t wait to put on a great performance that night. I got a great team around me. I’m focused on the task at hand; I’m ready for anything they have to offer.” – Antowyan Aikens

“My thoughts on the fight are just as any other fight. I have to go in, apply my skills and allow the game plan to unfold, plain and simple. Now if someone would ask what the game plan is, it’s simple and that is to win by all means. To me it’s another fight where someone is trying to take the roof over my family’s head away, trying to take food out there mouths and I have to make sure that they can’t. The fact that its for a title puts me in a place where my work ethic is just multiplied by a million and more. I am excited to be fighting in my hometown and can’t wait to put on a great show.” – Decarlo Perez

Aikens vs. Perez will be for the New Jersey State Super Middleweight Championship.

Full Undercard announcement soon.

Ticket Prices are $55 I $80 I $125 and are available at www.RSPBoxing.com