Giovani Santillan Successfully Weighs in; Defends NABO Title Friday Night

Giovani Santillan (22-0, 12 KOs), the No. 7 rated welterweight by the WBO, weighed in at 146.9 lbs., while once-beaten Dodzi Kemeh (13-1, 12 KOs) weighed 145.7 lbs. during Thursday’s weigh in.

Santillan defends his NABO championship for the first time via the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. (10-rounds).





Santillan dethroned previous NABO title holder Sammy Valentin in July via second round knockout. The San Diego southpaw is prepared to defend his newly acquired title on Friday night.

“It’s a long process to get ranked and win titles,” said Santillan at Thursday’s weigh in. “I’ve worked too hard to let this opportunity slip away. I fully expect to win in great fashion Friday night.”

WEIGHTS

Giovani Santillan, 146.9 lbs. vs. Dodzi Kemeh, 145.7 lbs. (10-rounds)

Erick Ituarte, 126 lbs. vs. Gustavo Molina, 125.4 lbs. (8-rounds)

Manuel Mendez, 138.5 lbs. vs. Abraham Cordero, 139 lbs. (8-rounds)

Mario Hernandez, 118.3 lbs. vs. David Martino, 117.7 lbs. (4-rounds)

Ruben Torres, 131.9 lbs. vs. Alejandro Zepeda, 126.6 lbs. (4-rounds)

Jonah Flores, 120.9 lbs. vs. Ivan Martino, 119.6 lbs. (4-rounds)

Luis Zarazua, 139 lbs. vs. Luis Silva, 138.8 lbs. (4-rounds)





