Giovani Santillan vs. Omar Tienda – Official weights

Promising junior welterweight Giovani Santillan (20-0, 11 KOs), headlines a stacked “Path to Glory” card Friday night from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Santillan weighed in at 143 lbs., while challenger Omar Tienda (18-3, 11 KOs) checked in at 142.2 lbs. The “Path to Glory” main event is scheduled for 8-rounds.





“I’m going to make a statement tomorrow night,” said Santillan, a southpaw. “We expect a big year and it all starts with getting a win on Friday.”

In the 8-round co-feature, Erick Ituarte (15-1-1, 2 KOs) made weight at 127.7 lbs and Naciff Castillo (17-9-2, 5 KOs) measured 127.4 lbs.

“It’s going to be a competitive fight,” Ituarte said. “I’m prepared to go the distance or finish the fight early with a knockout.”

WEIGHTS

Giovani Santillan, 143 vs. Omar Tienda, 142.2

Erick Ituarte, 127.7 vs. Naciff Martinez, 127.4

Ruben Villa, 128 vs. Francisco Camacho, 128

Rudy Garcia, 117.8 vs. David Martino, 117.7

Michael Dutchover, 129.1 vs. Jose Mora, 124.8

Francisco Armenta, 138.9 vs. Cody Peterson, 139.5

On the undercard, two blue chip prospects are featured: featherweight Ruben Villa (3-0, 2 KOs) of Salinas, Calif. and junior lightweight Michael Dutchover (2-0, 2 KOs) of Midland, Texas.

“We had an excellent training camp in Northern California,” said Villa, a former back-to-back national golden gloves champion. “I’ve been in the gym since December getting ready for this fight. I’m anxious to get back in the ring.”

“Training for this fight was a lot of fun,” said Dutchover, who is trained by Danny Zamora. “I got to spar with Petr Petrov. He’s relentless, powerful too. I learned a lot from him.”

Tickets for “Path to Glory” are priced at $40 & $100 and are available for purchase on the day of the event from the Doubletree Hotel will call booth starting at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bell at approximately 7:45 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at (909) 937-0900.

“Path to Glory” is presented by Thompson Boxing Promotions and sponsored by Lucas Oil, in association with Everlast.

