Giovani Santillan faces Omar Tienda this Friday

Giovani Santillan (20-0, 11 KOs), a promising young southpaw in the junior welterweight division, makes his first start of the year this Friday against Mexico’s Omar Tienda (18-3, 11 KOs).

The 8-round main event, which takes place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif., matches Santillan against a fellow prospect eager to make his mark on the undefeated San Diego native.





“I plan to go in right away and make it known to him that I’m the one that is going to control this fight,” said Santillan, who turned 25 in December. “I’ll test him early with different things and see what he’s able to do. I’ll work the angles and study him and at the same time take control of the ring and the pace of the fight.”

At this point in his career, Santillan understands the importance of getting off to fast starts and not letting opponents find their comfort zone. Tienda, in particular, likes to apply pressure with an attacking style that relies on power punches.

“I’m expecting a tough fight from him. He likes to come forward,” Santillan said. “He’s kind of an awkward fighter. He moves his waist a lot and throws a lot of wide punches.”

“Giovani realizes what he needs to do this Friday night,” said Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing Promotions. “He’s among the hardest workers we’ve seen and we have no doubt he’ll be determined to get another win.”

Santillan is a versatile threat, known to work off the jab, but also inflict damage while working inside the pocket. He’s sparred against some of the game’s very best like Tim Bradley and Floyd Mayweather, among others.

“We have a game plan, but that can change from round to round,” Santillan continued. “I know I want to use my range a lot more and dictate where he moves with my footwork. Whatever way the fight plays out, I know I’ll keep my focus. I never lose focus on what we’re trying to do.”

In the 8-round co-feature, Erick Ituarte (15-1-1, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif., winner of eight straight, meets Naciff Castillo (17-9-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico.

