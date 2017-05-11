Giovani Santillan Fights for Vacant WBC FECOMBOX Title Friday, May 19

The stakes have risen substantially for the previously announced matchup between unbeaten Giovani Santillan (21-0, 11 KOs) and Juan Garcia Mendez (19-2-1, 12 KOs).

The pair will fight for the vacant WBC FECOMBOX junior welterweight title in the “New Blood” main event on Friday, May 19, from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





“Fighting for titles is what this sport is all about,” said Santillan, who is the former Junior NABF champion at 140 lbs. “There’s added pressure and motivation to perform well in these types of fights. I’ll be ready for the challenge.”

Also receiving an upgrade is the “New Blood” co-feature between Erick Ituarte (16-1-1, 2 KOs) and Isaac Zarate (12-2-2, 2 KOs). At stake is the Junior NABF featherweight title.

The pair of 8-round championship fights highlight Thompson Boxing Promotions’ 17th year anniversary show. The Southern California-based promoter will also begin live streaming its monthly shows.

May’s live stream, titled “TB Presents: New Blood,” is anchored by blow-by-blow announcer Beto Duran with Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.

Boxing media and fans alike can access the live stream at ThompsonBoxing.com, or its Facebook page via Facebook Live beginning at 8:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, May 19.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. local time with the first bell at approximately 7:45 p.m. The Doubletree Hotel is located at 222 N. Vineyard Ave., Ontario, CA 91764 and can be reached at (909) 937-0900.

