Gill vs Dominguez; Sims Jr vs. Veron at the East of England Arena on March 2

Jordan Gill is determined to turn Peterborough into a regular fixture for Matchroom Boxing.





‘The Thrill’ headlines his first ever show at the East of England Arena on March 2 when he takes on Mexico’s Emmanuel Dominguez for the WBA International Featherweight title, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The Fenland fighter looked flawless last time out when he stopped Ryan Doyle in seven to claim the Commonwealth crown at the Copper Box Arena and is promising to go one better by producing a career-best performance when he fights in his home county for the first time in five years next month.

“Headlining a show is a new challenge for me but it’s something that I’m buzzing for,” said Gill. “It’s more pressure to deal with because everyone is coming out to see me, all eyes are going to be on me as I’m top of the bill. But this is something that I’ve worked towards my whole life and to be in that position on March 2 is awesome.





“When the pressure is on I always deliver. That’s when you see the best in me, when I’m up against it or when I’ve got something to prove. I’m going to thrive under the pressure and I think you’ll see my best performance yet.

“The improvements that I made from the Cunningham fight to the Doyle fight were massive, and since the Doyle fight I’ve improved massively again so I’m looking forward to showing it off. I’m fighting a Mexican so it’s guaranteed to be a fan friendly fight. He’s coming for a war and we’re going to meet head on.”

Tickets for next instalment of the increasingly popular JD NXTGEN series are flying and 22-0 Gill hopes another explosive performance on home turf will help persuade Matchroom Boxing head honcho Eddie Hearn to return to the Cambridgeshire venue in the future.

“It would be great for me to lead the way in Peterborough. Everyone in Britain loves boxing at the moment and to bring the sport into a new city is awesome. If I can be the figurehead of that it gives everyone else on the undercard a chance as well. There’s local lads that will want to come through and make a name for themselves so it gives them a platform to perform on.

“There wasn’t any local boxers that I looked up to when I was younger. There were no decent level boxers from around my way, so it was always the big names that I looked up to when I was coming through – the likes of Floyd Mayweather. I’d love to inspire a new generation of fighters in the Fenlands.

“Tickets are going fast, it’s been really well-received in Peterborough. It’s really nice to have the support of everyone. It’s a new event locally, people haven’t really experienced high level boxing or a Matchroom Boxing show. There’s a big buzz around the place, everybody wants to come to this event, everybody wants to be there – we’ve seen that with the ticket sales. It’s gone through the roof, I think I’ve done around 800 tickets so far. March 2 is going to be huge.”

###

Unbeaten Indiana Super-Middleweight contender Anthony Sims Jr is targeting his first professional title in 2019.

‘The Magician’ begins his campaign at 168lbs in a scheduled ten round contest with Argentina’s Mateo Damian Veron at the East of England Arena in Peterborough on March 2, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The stylish 23-year-old has reached 17-0 in the paid ranks with 16 of those wins coming inside the distance. He claimed an impressive knockout victory on the undercard of Joe Cordina’s Commonwealth title victory over Sean Dodd in Cardiff back in August and is aiming to steal the show again on his second outing on British soil.

“I’m over the moon to be fighting back in the UK, I feel like I’m coming back home,” said Sims Jr. “I’m looking to show off my skills to all of my UK fans and everyone watching on Sky Sports and DAZN. I’ve been adopted by the British and it feels good to be back.

“My goal is not only to be a World Champion, but to build awareness around mental health issues and be a voice for all people. I’m starting to get a large following in the UK and I want to keep building that with big performances. March 2 is going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to meet more of my UK fans.

“The opponent doesn’t really matter, I just want to get a belt. They all have two arms and two legs just like me. So I’m just working out the kinks and building to that point where I can compete with best. Anybody that holds a title is a target to me.

“I can’t really be specific about what belt I want and what opponents I want but all I know is I’m gunna get me a belt in 2019. Ive been building up to this point and in 2019 you’re going to see me explode onto the scene. This is only the beginning of a magical journey.”

Sims Jr vs. Veron is part of a huge night of boxing in Peterborough.

Jordan Gill headlines his first show as he goes for his second pro title in a WBA International Featherweight clash with Mexico’s Emmanuel Dominguez.

Richard Riakporhe makes the first defence of his WBA Inter-Continental title against Belfast’s 12-1 Tommy McCarthy.

Nottingham’s Leigh Wood clashes with Ghana’s Abraham Osei Bonsu for the vacant Commonwealth Featherweight crown.

Heavy-handed Super-Middleweight prospect John Docherty looks to make if four knockouts from four fights after impressing again on the Garcia vs. Cheeseman undercard at The O2 and Leeds Super-Bantamweight and former Team GB amateur standout Qais Ashfaq aims to go 5-0, and there’s also action on the undercard for Northampton Super-Welterweight Kieron Conway, Wisbech Super-Welterweight Joe Steed and St Ives Super-Lightweight Bradley Smith.