Gill vs Dominguez in Peterborough tonight, live on Sky Sports

Jordan Gill is determined to break into the World rankings with a win over Emmanuel Dominguez on Saturday.





‘The Thrill’ takes on Mexico’s Dominguez for the WBA International Featherweight crown at the East of England Arena in Peterborough, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, and is expecting a tough nights work.

“He’s been around, he’s seen a lot of things in the ring, and I don’t think he’s going to be too bothered about coming over to England and facing me,” said Gill. “He’s experienced. He’s only been stopped once and that’s by a current World Champion as well, who just beat Isaac Dogboe for the WBO title.

“Mexican’s are notoriously hard as nails so I’m prepared to go into the trenches with him. He’s coming for a war and we’re going to meet head on. I’ll do anything to get the win and move on towards more big fights. It’s going to be a fun fight, and the fans are in for a treat I think.”





The unbeaten 24-year-old can propel himself among the WBA’s top contenders by taking out Dominguez, and he is eager to push on with his career after claiming the Commonwealth title with a punch-perfect win over Ryan Doyle in his last fight.

“That’s what it’s all about. I didn’t get into boxing to become a Commonwealth Champion, even though I’m over the moon to be a Commonwealth Champion, it’s not the end goal. I want to move on to World level, and this fight puts me in the mix, in the top 15 with the WBA, and we can pick a route towards a World title.”

“As a fighter, you want big fights. You want to be involved in all the fights that people are talking about. Not many people are talking about divisions other than the Featherweight division, because it’s probably the best division in boxing at the moment.”

“I can reach the top, I’m one hundred per cent confident of that. I’m confident that I will be there, and be there quicker than people imagine. I’m taking one step at a time. I’m fighting one fight at a time, beating one man at a time.

“Whatever happens, happens, but I know with the team I’ve got around me, and the way that I’m improving in the gym, that these sort of fights and these sort of accolades aren’t out of the question at all.”

John Docherty wants to make it four knockouts in a row when he clashes with Manchester’s Yailton Neves at the East of England Arena in Peterborough , live on Sky Sports Facebook.

The fast-rising Scottish Super-Middleweight talent has demolished all three of his opponents inside the distance since turning over from a successful amateur career in which he won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

‘The Doc’, 21, blitzed Jordan Latimer in just 8 seconds on his debut in Newcastle in October before halting Angel Castillo Florence, Italy a month later, and then made short work of Przemyslaw Binienda at The O2, flooring the Pol in two rounds.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has been impressed with what he’s seen so far and is keen to keep the Montrose man as busy as possible, with a title shot at the end of the year a possibility if the KO train continues to rumble on.

“The Doc is going on the hunt for another knockout in Peterborough,” said Docherty. “I’m feeling fit, strong and ready for another explosive performance. I’ve had my best camp yet, sparring the likes of John Ryder to get me in the best shape possible. Everyone has seen the power I carry and on Saturday I’m going to unleash it once again.

“I’ve got a decent journeyman in front of me, he’s very slick and has only been stopped three times in 17 fights so getting him out of there would be a good statement for me. I feel like I’m riding on a wave of momentum and you’ll see my best performance yet in Peterborough.

“It’s still very early days for me in my pro career but I’m confident in my abilities and I’ve got a great team around me, I couldn’t be in a better place. I think I could target an area title or a ranking title by the end of the year, why not? I’d fight anyone put in front of me without hesitation. My team have my best interests at heart and will let me know when it’s time to be let off the leash.”

Docherty vs. Neves is part of a huge night in Peterborough.

Jordan Gill takes on Mexico’s Emmanual Dominguez for the WBA International Featherweight crown in the main event.

Undefeated Richard Riakporhe makes the first defence of his WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight title against Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy.

Unbeaten Indiana Super-Middleweight contender Anthony Sims Jr fights for the second time in the UK after an explosive debut in Cardiff last summer.

Kazakh sensation Sultan Zaurbek fights for the first time as a pro in the UK in a 6 round Lightweight contest.

Nottingham’s Leigh Wood clashes with Ghana’s Abraham Osei Bonsu for the vacant Commonwealth Featherweight crown.

###

Tommy McCarthy says he has nothing to worry about ahead of his crunch Cruiserweight showdown with unbeaten Richard Riakporhe at the East of England Arena in Peterborough this Saturday.

Belfast’s McCarthy takes on the Dillian Whyte-mentored Londoner for his WBA Inter-Continental title in the latest instalment of the JD NXTGEN series, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, and insists he is unimpressed by his opponent’s record.

“I haven’t seen anything I’m worried about,” said McCarthy. “I think he’s limited, he’s like a big novice boxer if you watch him. He has seven knockouts but he hasn’t fought anybody. That last knockout against Sam Hyde wasn’t a knockout because Sam had to be pulled out by his corner because he had a bad injury.

“In his mind and in the media’s he is this big, devastating puncher – he has seven stoppage wins and I have six and I have fought better opposition than him. There’s not much difference in our punch power, I’m a big puncher myself and everybody knows that. I always have been since the amateurs.

“I’m super-confident. He has been doing a lot of talking in the media but I haven’t said much because I don’t really need to say much. Anything he says has been pretty much nonsense. I know what I can do and it’s just a matter of me going over there to perform.”

Former Commonwealth Games silver medallist McCarthy is looking to impress in his first live television appearance since 2016, and the 13-1 talent believes a win over the well-known Riakporhe would fire him straight into the World title mix.

“It’s a big big opportunity for me. It’s a fight that I believe I can win. A win here gets me in the top ten in the World with the WBA , it’s really exciting. It’s an opportunity that I’m going to take with both hands.

“If you get into the top ten that’s make you eligible for a World title shot. The talk is that Oleksandr Usyk is going to move up to Heavyweight and vacate his World titles. We’re looking at the possibility of wining this and maybe by the end of the year being in World title contention. It’s all up for grabs, it could be anyone.

“I’m not looking at anyone in particular but this is a brilliant pathway into getting a World title shot. I’m loving it. I feel like this has been manifesting for the past ten years. I expected this year to be very good to me but this all just happened so fast so it did come rather unexpectedly but I’m prepared for it.”