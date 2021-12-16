Gilberto Ramirez ready for Yunieski Gonzalez on Saturday – quotes

Former world champion and light heavyweight Mexican superstar, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, and his opponent, Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs), hosted their final press conference today ahead of their 12-round clash on Saturday, December 18 live on DAZN. The fighters are scheduled to fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Title eliminator at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

Three-time world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs) was also in attendance along with her opponent, the undefeated Maria “La Imparable” Santizo (9-0, 5 KOs) of Guatemala City, Gua. They are set to face off for Estrada’s WBA Minimumweight World title in a 10-round fight. Lamont Roach, Jr. (21-1-1, 9 KOs) and former world champion Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-10, 21 KOs) was also on-site to talk about their upcoming career-defining 10-round fight for the vacant NABA Super Featherweight championship. 2012 U.S. Olympic Bronze Medal winner and current WBC Flyweight World Champion Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KOs) and her opponent, the long-reigning, former two-time world champion, Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (31-4, 4 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico were also on hand to discuss their upcoming battle for Esparza’s WBC Flyweight World Championship.

Prospects featured on the Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch portion of the fight card were also on-site to discuss their upcoming bouts. Fighters in attendance included Luis Hernandez (21-1, 19 KOs), who will face off against Ruslan Madiyev (13-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight bout; and Victor Morales (15-0, 8KOs) will fight Rudy Garcia (12-0, 2 KOs) in an all-out 8-round featherweight clash as both prospects put their undefeated records on the line.

Below are what the fighters had to say about their upcoming fights:

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez

“Gonzalez is a good challenge for me. This is an eliminator fight. I have been working so hard to get to the world title, and I am ready to go through Yunieski Gonzalez to get there.

“I want the people to know me, and I enjoy, and want to be with the people. I was a little insecure before, but not anymore.

“Boxing is what I want to do for life. Even if I am not in the ring, I want to be in boxing as a promoter. I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions and the whole team for everything they have done for me.

“Before winning the title fights at 168lbs, I felt empty inside. During the shutdown from coronavirus, I started meditation, yoga and found myself. I was in a dark place, and I needed to change that to be the best in boxing. It just took time for me to learn to live with myself.”

Yunieski Gonzalez

“I was surprised Zurdo wanted to fight me. I am happy and grateful for the opportunity as I know Zurdo Ramirez and what a fight with him can offer me.

“Everything is good; we have put in a lot of hard work. I want to thank my team and all the guys in South Florida who helped me with sparring. Everything has been going well, and I want to thank God for this opportunity.”

Seniesa ‘Superbad’ Estrada

“I feel most comfortable at this division. It’s a natural weight class for me. I have faced two great world champions and defeated them both. This has given me confidence in my skills and has prepared me mentally.

“I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions for giving me the platform to represent women’s boxing. We are now co-main, main events, and I want to keep representing women’s boxing as much as I can.”

Maria Santizo

“I want to thank God, Golden Boy Promotions, and my promoter, Rios Promotions, and FercoBox, for this opportunity to fight for the world championship.

“To be a champion, you have to face and beat the champion. I am going to face the world champion and win.

“I have to do what I have to do to win. I have been working very hard to get to this great opportunity, and to be the co-main event is amazing. I know we both have great tools, and we are going to put on a great show.”

Lamont Roach Jr

“I know that Rene is a warrior, and he is going to come with everything, and that is what we are expecting. This is the type of fight I have been asking for.

“This fight will showcase my skill and will prove that I belong on this stage.

“I know he is going to be there to be hit all night; we are not overlooking him. He is a respected former world champion. But all I can say is that I am back and am going for 3-3.”

Rene Alvarado

“I want to thank God for the opportunity. Training camp has been an excellent opportunity to get back to fighting for a world title.

“We are here to do a good job, we are representing Nicaragua, and I am looking forward to bringing a world title back to my country soon.

“We have the ambition and all the desire to get earn a victory on Saturday night.”

Marlen Esparza

“Yes, I am excited about this fight. There is a difference between getting the belt and defending it.

“I am so happy to be defending my world title in Texas for the first time. I am excited to put on a good show.”

Anabel Ortiz

“It’s a new challenge in my career, moving up in weight. I had a great training camp and am well prepared to take on this new challenge.

“Series was a better fighter than me that night. I want to lose against the best that night. That was what happened. But I am always challenging myself to fight the best to be the best.”

Luis Hernandez

“I know this is not an easy fight. I never overlook any fighter. We did a good job at training camp, and it will show on fight night.”

Ruslan Madiyev

“I have been training three months nonstop, and I am ready for this opportunity. I changed coaches and am so happy with my team now. I know I won my last fight, but this is boxing, w; weow that happens sometimes.”

Victor Morales

“I am not surprised he took the fight. We are both young fighters fighting for our first-world title. All I can say is that we are willout there, show a lot of speed, and move forward. We are both young. We are going to put it all the line.”

Rudy Garcia

“I am very excited. I have been working for this opportunity. Any strap, any belt, it’s an honor to fight for it. I come from a family where we don’t back down from any challenge. I am here to take away another 0 from another fighter.”