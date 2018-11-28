Gilbert Venegas Jr. inks with Prince Ranch Boxing and TMB & PRB Entertainment

Undefeated super lightweight prospect, Gilbert Venegas Jr. (10-0, 6 KOs), has recently signed a managerial agreement with Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing, and a promotional contract with TMB & PRB Entertainment.





Venegas, a former college football running back (William Penn University), will look to capture the NABA super lightweight title this Saturday, December 1, 2018, against Kendo Castaneda (14-0, 7 KOs), who is promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions.

“Signing with Prince Ranch Boxing and TMB & PRB Entertainment is going to take my career to the next level.” said Venegas. “My first fight signed with them will be for the NABA title, so I’m very excited about my future.”

The card titled “Whose ‘0’ Will Go 2”, will take place at the Scottish Rite Theatre in San Antonio, TX. The entire card will be streamed via Facebook’s FIGHTNIGHT LIVE channel, which has already served more than three million fight fans since May 2017.

“I’ll be looking to keep my undefeated record in tact with a great performance this Saturday,” Venegas continued. “I know a victory against another undefeated fighter like Castaneda, will open up many doors to some bigger fights. I’m ready to seize the moment.”

Tickets priced $35 General Admission $40 at the door, and $100 Ringside, are on sale now, and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Scottish Rite Theatre is located at 308 Ave E, San Antonio, TX 78205. Doors open at 4:00 PM, first bell at 5:30 PM.

Undercard Bouts

6-Round Super Featherweight Co-Main Event Bout

Xavier Wilson (8-0, 1 KO) vs. Gelacio Cruz (2-4-2,1 KOs)

6-Round Super Middleweight Bout

Luis Villareal (3-0-1, 1 KOs) vs. Michael Klekotta (2-3, 1 KO)

4-Round Super Featherweight Bout

Richard Medina (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Jorge De Leon (0-4)

4-Round Middleweight Bout

David Godley (1-0) vs. Washington Luiz (Pro Debut)

4-Round Welterweight Bout

George Ramos (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Steven Ramos (4-0, 1 KO)

4-Round Middleweight Bout

Dagoberto Navarez (4-0, 1 KOs) vs. Stetson Horne (0-2)

4-Round Heavyweight Bout

Mathew Glover (1-0, 1 KOs) vs. Christopher Martinez (Pro Debut)