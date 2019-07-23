Gilbert Venegas Jr. Eager to end Brian Mendoza’s Undefeated Record

Welterweight prospect, Gilbert Venegas Jr. (11-1, 7 KOs), who is managed by Prince Ranch Boxing and promoted by TMB & PRB Entertainment, is training hard for his upcoming fight with Top Rank Promotion’s, Brian Mendoza (17-0, 12 KOs). The 8-round welterweight bout will take place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on August 17, 2019.





Venegas Jr., who resides in San Antonio, TX, is coming off an impressive 4th round knockout against Adam Ealoms, a bout that took place at the Market Square in San Antonio, Texas, on April 20, 2019. Venegas Jr. feels a win against Mendoza will catapult him up the welterweight rankings.

“A win against an undefeated fighter like Brian Mendoza will surely help me climb up the welterweight rankings,” said Venegas Jr. “I’ve had plenty of time to prepare for this fight and I’m getting in great shape. My training camp has been going smooth and my timing is right on point. My goal is to win this fight and position myself into an even bigger fight. Mendoza has a lot of holes in his game that I’m going to exploit. He might be undefeated but he’s not invincible.”

“Venegas Jr. is determined to show everyone that has doubts about him, that he’s worthy of stepping up.” said Manager Greg Hannley, of Prince Ranch Boxing. “A win against Mendoza will certainly make a splash in the welterweight division. We are about three weeks away and I know he’s going to be ready for war.”





“I know Venegas Jr. is training hard for this fight,” said TMB & PRB Entertainment promoter Rick Morones. “When I got the call to put him in with Mendoza there was no hesitation on his end. This is a big fight for all of us and we believe Venegas Jr. will come out victorious against Mendoza.”

“If there is one fighter that has the will to win its Venegas Jr.” said promoter Alex Draghici. “He’s always working hard in the gym and has all the tools to beat Mendoza. He’s well prepared and an upset is all he’s thinking about. This will be a good fight for the fans.”