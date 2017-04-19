Gianluca Mandras faces Otto Wallin

Gianluca Mandras (12-4, 5 KOs) plans to spoil Swedish celebrations when he travels to the Sporthallen in Sundsvall to face hometown hero Otto Wallin (17-0, 11 KOs) for the WBA Continental Heavyweight Championship on April 22.





(Photo Credit: Team Mandras)

Mandras, the current Italian Champion, will be fighting overseas for the first time in his sixteen-fight-career, but despite being away from home, the 31 year-old is confident of inflicting Wallin’s first career defeat.

‘’It makes no difference where this fight takes place,’’ he says. ‘’The ring is the same in Sweden as it is in Italy, and when the bell rings, it doesn’t matter if we are in Sweden, Italy or on the moon! It will be just me and Otto, and I will be the winner. He should enjoy the ‘0’ on his record now because soon it will be gone.

‘’I promise it will not be a happy night for the Swedish fans. They can boo and whistle all they want but that will only hype me up. I am not underestimating Wallin, I know he is good, but I am better, and I’m very confident of beating him.

‘’My training camp has gone really well. I’ve left no stone unturned and will be coming to Sweden in great shape. I’ve been sparring with the Italian Cruiserweight Champion Fabio Turchi, who is a skilled southpaw, and has helped me prepare for Wallin’s style. I’ve got a very good feeling about this fight.’’

The WBA Continental Heavyweight title fight between Otto Wallin and Gianluca Mandras tops an action-packed show on April 22 in Sundsvall, which also features Swedish stars Mikaela Laurén, Oscar Ahlin, Hampus Henriksson, Kennedy Katende, Rocco Wadell and Patricia Berghult, plus Icelandic heavyweight Gunnar Kolbeinn Kristinsson.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150. All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting