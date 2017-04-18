Giacobbe Fragomeni will main event at The Night of Kick and Punch 7

Former WBC world cruiserweight champion Giacobbe Fragomeni (34-5-2) will fight in the main event of The Night of Kick and Punch 7 at Teatro Nuovo in Milan, Italy. Fragomeni is 47 years old, but doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon. He trains every day and badly wanted to get back into the ring. The Night of Kick and Punch 7 promoted by his longtime friend Angelo Valente will provide him the opportunity he was looking for. Fragomeni’s opponent will be announced in a few days. Teatro Nuovo is a stage theater opened in 1938 where the greatest Italian actors and many international stars like Louis Armstrong, Maurice Chevalier, Josephine Baker, Liza Minnelli, Julio Iglesias and Jerry Lewis did their acts. Teatro Nuovo is one block away from Milan’s fashion district where the biggest names of the fashion industry, movie and tv stars can be seen drinking coffee any day of the year.





“Boxing, kickboxing, muay thai and the other ring sports never entered such a prestigious location – says promoter Angelo Valente, a former world kickboxing champion – and that’s why I wanted to promote there. Teatro Nuovo will give new and better exposure to ring sports in Italy where only soccer, volleyball, basketball, Formula 1 and Moto GP get mainstream media coverage. It’s time to change that. Ring sports are not minor sports, they belong to the major league”.

The kickboxing main event will be the fight between local hero Luca Cecchetti and Spanish Tito Macias for the vacant WAKO-PRO world featherweight title. Tito Macias is the current WAKO-PRO European featherweight champion. The fight will be under K-1 rules: punches, kicks and knees for 5 rounds of 3 minutes each with 1 minute of rest between rounds. Both Giacobbe Fragomeni and Luca Cecchetti belong to the SAP Fighting Style team.

The rest of the card will be announced shortly.