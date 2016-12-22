Giacobbe Fragomeni vs. Tamas Polster on Jan.14

“Psycho” Tamas Polster will be Giacobbe Fragomeni’s opponent on January 14 at The Night of Kick and Punch 6

The opponent of former WBC world cruiserweight champion Giacobbe Fragomeni has been chosen: 36 years old Hungarian Tamas Polster will fight Fragomeni on the six rounds distance in the main event of The Night of Kick and Punch 6 promoted by Angelo Valente next January 14, 2017 at Teatro della Luna in Assago, close to Milan.





Polster, whose nickname is “Psycho”, has a record of 21 wins (12 by knock out), 9 losses and 1 draw. He fought in many European countries, including Italy. He has experience, a good record, and the punch to win half of his fights inside the distance, but he also lost 8 out of 9 times before the final bell: 7 by ko or tko and 1 by disqualification. He is the right opponent to test Fragomeni’s skills after more than one year away from the ring. Fragomeni spent several months on the set of the tv show “L’Isola dei Famosi”, which is the Italian edition of “Celebrity Survivor”. Fragomeni won the show and that increased greatly his popularity in Italy. He could hang up the gloves, but at 47 years old he still wants to fight. Between 2001 and 2015, Giacobbe Fragomeni built a record of 33 wins (13 by knock out), 5 losses and 2 draws. He was WBC world champion from October 24, 2008 to November 21, 2009.