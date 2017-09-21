GH3 Promotions News and Notes

Vito Mielnicki’s GH3 Promotions is gearing up for a busy fall schedule.

Middleweight Antoine Douglas (22-1-1, 16 KO’s) has won three in a row since his lone defeat, and that has catapulted him to world rankings of number-8 by the WBC, Number-9 by the WBA and Number-8 by the WBO. Douglas will be back in action on November 11th in Atlanta.





Undefeated Super Middleweight Ronald Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KOs) will meet Taneal Goyco on November 4th in Springfield, Virginia.

Super Bantamweight Adam Lopez (16-1-2, 8 KOs) will take place on November 18th, and will be announced in the next week.

Newly signed lightweight Thomas Mattice (9-0, 7 KO’s) will make his GH3 Promotions debut on November 11th in Atlanta on the same card as Douglas.