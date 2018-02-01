GH3 Promotions signs 19 year-old lightweight prospect Joel Flores

GH3 Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of 19-year-old lightweight prospect Joel Flores.

Flores, of Passaic, New Jersey, is set to make his pro debut this Friday night when he takes on Charles Johnson (0-0-1) in a four-round bout on the non-television portion of ShoBox: The New Generation at the Winnavegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.





Flores, who has two older cousins who were boxers, became interested in the sport after seeing “Rocky” when he was 6 years old.

Flores went 45-6 as an amateur and won the New Jersey Diamond Gloves.

“It feels surreal to be turning professional,” said Flores. “I have been dreaming about this, and this is finally happening.”

Flores has patterned his style after Miguel Cotto. His favorite weapon is a body shot.

Flores sees each fight as a step closer to providing a better his life for not only him, but also his mother.





“I live with my mother in the projects of Passaic. It’s not a good neighborhood, and my goal is to get her out of there and buy her a house.”

Flores is trained by James Mouzone and former middleweight contender Ossie Duran. He is managed by Pete Festa.

Said GH3 Promotions Vito Mielnicki, “Joel is a very good prospect with an exciting style. I have known about him for a while being that he is from North Jersey. I look forward to his pro debut on Friday night, and I have high hopes for him in the future.”