GH3 Promotions scores 6 big victories this past Friday night in Atlantic City

Despite the disappointing loss by Adam Lopez in the main event of the ShoBox: The New Generation card at Ballys Atlantic City Hotel and Casino, GH3 Promotions still had a prosperous evening as the company registered six big victories on the show.

Televised winners included Ronald Ellis and Kenneth Sims, Jr. while Stephon Young, LeRoy Davila, Keenan Smith and Malik Jackson were all very impressive on the undercard.





Ellis won a 8-round unanimous decision over Christopher Brooker to raise his record to 14-0-1 in a super middleweight bout.

Junior Welterweight, Sims was making his national television debut, and did so in style as he remained perfect by winning a 8-round unanimous decision over Emmanuel Robles to go to 11-0.

Young of St. Louis fought a crowd pleasing fight, and took home a unanimous decision over Olimjon Nazarov and the number-4 ranked bantamweight contender is now 16-0-3.

Davila, a 2016 United Stated Olympic alternate, dominated and ultimately stopped fellow undefeated bantamweight Anthony Taylor in round three of their four round bout. Davila, a native of New Brunswick, New Jersey is now 5-0 with 3 knockouts.

Smith of Philadelphia was impressive in stopping Marquis Hawthorne after round five of their scheduled six round welterweight bout. Smith was dominant from the opening bell, and Hawthorne had taken enough punishment to pack it in after round five. Smith is now 10-0 with 4 knockouts.

Jackson of Washington, D.C. was making his first start under the GH3 promotional banner and took out an overmatched Christian Foster in the 1st round. The super bantamweight remained perfect at 2-0 with both wins coming early.

“Some of our younger guys really showed that they are legit prospects,” said Vito Mielnicki, CEO of GH3 Promotions.

“Adam Lopez in defeat showed a lot of heart and he will be back. He has showed that he can beat a lot of good fighters and his loss is just a minor setback. With that being said, Ronald Ellis and Kenneth Sims were in exciting fights and came through on ShoBox. Ellis is at the point now where he should start getting rated by the sanctioning bodies, and start competing for regional titles in the super middleweight division. We were very impressed by Davila, Young, Jackson, and Smith. Our next order of business is to get Stephon a big fight very soon.”