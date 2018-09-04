GGG and Canelo in boxing game

Let the games begin! Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez and WBC/WBA/IBO Middleweight World Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will be featured in an 8-bit boxing game which will launch on Tuesday, Sept. 4 — 11 days before their eagerly-awaited world championship rematch.





Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions have partnered with GameCommerce, a global leader in Brand Playables, to design and create the interactive game. The game incorporates images of fighters Canelo and GGG, providing a fun 8-bit rendering representation of their rematch. Last year, on Mexican Independence Day, in front of a record crowd, Canelo and GGG fought to a controversial draw. The fighters resume their fierce and bitter rivalry on Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

In the game, the player chooses which fighter they want to be, and can even use boxing moves like a hook, a cross, an uppercut or a block to attack or defend against the opponent. This fun and interactive boxing game will be launched on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“Boxing is such a visceral sport, especially with such dramatic fighters as Canelo and Golovkin. Through this engaging game, people will experience the fight in a lively way in anticipation of the realfight,” said Nagesh Pobbathi, CEO of GameCommerce.

Canelo, of Guadalajara, Mexico, is a two world title and lineal champion in the super welterweight division, and has captured the WBC, Lineal and Ring Magazine World titles in the middleweight division. After his historic showdown with Golovkin last year, Canelo promises to defeat Golovkin in exciting fashion to prove that he in the world's best 160-pounder.





“Games are games, and they are fun to play. But I won’t be playing on Sept. 15. I will knock Golovkin out,” said Canelo.

Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs), from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, is boxing’s longest-reigning world champion (since 2010). Known for his Mexican style of fighting and his explosive knockout victories, this undefeated boxing superhero will be looking to make his division record-breaking 21st consecutive title defense.

“It was fun beating up Canelo in this game. Now I cannot wait for September 15, when we will get really interactive at T-Mobile Arena,” said Golovkin.

Canelo vs. GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, "THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING," Hennessy, "Never Stop, Never Settle," O'Reilly Auto Parts, Fred Loya Insurance, Interjet, Venom, and Fathom Events.





Limited tickets are still available, and are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, and $500, not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of eight tickets per person at the $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700 and $500 price levels. To pay by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets are also available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. GGG 2 at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage and Luxor are priced at $100, not including applicable fees. Seating is general admission at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage while Luxor will have assigned seats. Tickets may be purchased at any MGM Resorts International Box Office, by phone with a major credit card at (800) 745-3000 or online at http://www.ticketmaster.com/canelovsggg2.