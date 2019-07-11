Vincent Feigenbutz vs Cesar Nunez on August 17 in Germany

On August 17, German knockout specialist Vincent Feigenbutz (30-2, 27 KOs) will take the next step on his ‘Road to the Top’ against unbeaten Spaniard Cesar Nunez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany.





“Vincent Feigenbutz is a local hero in Ludwigshafen and over the last few years he has established himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous boxers,” said Feigenbutz’s promoter Nisse Sauerland. “The Friedrich-Ebert-Halle is a venue we love coming to and I know the arena will be electric once again on August 17!”

“Cesar Nunez is undefeated so far, but I’ll change that and will do my best to end the fight early. Ludwigshafen can look forward to a great boxing night,” said Feigenbutz. “Now it’s about preparing myself the best way I can together with my team. It’s going to be a hard job, but I’m really looking forward to getting back in the ring on August 17!”

Feigenbutz was last in action at the Ufgauhalle in Karlsruhe headlining against the brave Przemyslaw Opalach on January 26, where he ended the fight with a vicious assault in the fifth-round and was declared winner by TKO.





Following yet another impressive performance and his twenty-seventh stoppage victory, Feigenbutz is moving ever closer on his quest for a World title, currently sitting #3 with the IBF, #7 with the WBO and #5 with the WBA.

“We are excited for Vincent to continue his ‘Road to the Top’ and become a World Champion once again,” said Sauerland. “He’s one of the heaviest hitters in the super middleweight division and we look forward to him taking over the World stage in spectacular fashion.”

Feigenbutz’s opponent is the aggressive come-forward Cesar Nunez who hails from Pamplona, Spain. “On paper, Vincent is an excellent and experienced boxer and maybe my strongest opponent so far,” said Nunez. “However, I do not really care about fight records. I want to box the best, so I was immediately on fire for this one. I can’t wait to give the fans in Germany a great show!”

Tickets are on sale now and available online via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 01806-570440. Sport1 will broadcast the event live in Germany.