Gervonta Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz LIVE on Channel 5 In The UK

CHANNEL 5 AND SHOWTIME SPORTS® ANNOUNCE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHT – GERVONTA DAVIS VS. LEO SANTA CRUZ – FREE-TO-AIR BROADCAST IN THE UK – 3 WORLD CLASS FIGHTS TO AIR FROM SUNDAY 1ST OF NOVEMBER AT 2 AM GMT ON CHANNEL 5

Channel 5 has announced an agreement with SHOWTIME Sports and Premier Boxing Champions to broadcast World Championship Boxing live in the UK.

Channel 5 will air the WBA Super Featherweight and WBA Lightweight world titles fight between three-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz. The boxers will square off for the world titles live from Texas, USA. The event will begin on Channel 5 on 1st November at 2am GMT Sunday morning, with the main event fighters anticipated to make the walk just before 4am GMT.

The action-packed card will start with a 10 round super lightweight bout between Regis Prograis & Juan Heraldez. Followed by a WBA Super Lightweight world title fight between undefeated Mario Barrios & Ryan Karl.

“We at Channel 5 are so proud to present one of the fights of the year in partnership with our ViacomCBS colleagues SHOWTIME. This latest matchup is testament to our commitment as a broadcaster to bring the British public world class boxing live and free,” said Caj Sohal, Head of Sports at Channel 5.

“We are proud to partner with Channel 5 to deliver this great event to the legions of passionate boxing fans across the UK,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Showtime Sports and Event Programming. “This is a prime opportunity to work with a corporate partner to distribute high-impact sports content across our global platforms. Saturday night’s card is stacked with intriguing fights, and the main event is one of the most anticipated matchups of the year. We have a boxer with one of the sport’s highest knockout ratios in “Tank” Davis facing one of the busiest, highest pressure fighters in the sport in Leo Santa Cruz. The UK boxing fans deserved an outlet to watch this exciting fight card live, and thanks to Channel 5, they will be able to do so.”

The fight will also be made available on Channel 5’s streaming service My5 from 9am Sunday morning, as well as on ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV in the UK.