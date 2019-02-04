Gervonta Davis vs. Hugo Ruiz undercard fights for Sat.

Unbeaten Super Featherweight Xavier Martinez will clash with Colombia’s Deivi Bassa and lightweight contender Ladarius Miller is set to battle Daulius Prescott in non-televised undercard action on Saturday, February 9 from Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, California.





The main event of a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING tripleheader features unbeaten WBA Super Featherweight Champion Gervonta Davis defending his title against former world champion Hugo Ruiz in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The unbeaten Martinez (12-0, 8 KOs) has stopped his last four opponents, including a technical knockout victory over Oscar Bravo in his last fight in September. The 21-year-old from Sacramento, Calif. will be looking to do the same when he steps in for a 10-round bout against Bassa (20-7, 12 KOs), a 37-year-old southpaw from Monteira, Colombia. Bassa is looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Oquendo in his last fight in December.

Miller (18-1, 5 KOs) has used his boxing ability to make a steady climb up the lightweight ladder with impressive victories over Jamel Herring and Dennis Galarza. The 25-year-old, a southpaw who was born in Memphis and now lives in Las Vegas, is coming off a majority decision victory over Ricardo Garcia in his last fight in December. He is catching Barranquilla, Colombia’s Prescott (32-10, 24 KOs) as he is trying to rebound from a decision loss to Matt Conway in December.





In other non-televised undercard action undefeated featherweight Angelo Leo (15-0, 8 KOs) meets Alberto Torres (11-1-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-round bout, unbeaten Jose Balderas (5-0) competes in a six-round super bantamweight fight against Jerrod Miner (1-3-2, 1 KO), flyweight Ava Knight (17-2-4, 5 KOs) takes on Luna del Mar Torroba (12-9-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-round match, Mexican lightweight Francisco Ochoa (13-0, 8 KOs) steps in against Luis May (21-11-1, 8 KOs) for a six-round bout and Maurice Lee (9-1-1, 5 KOs) faces Lennard Davis (4-1-4, 3 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight bout.

The fights continue with undefeated welterweight Emmanuel Medina (15-0, 9 KOs) against Carlos Velasquez (26-33-2, 16 KOs) in an eight-round bout, Lorenzo Simpson (1-0, 1 KO) meeting Jonell Christmas (0-1) in a four-round super middleweight bout and Genisis Libranza (17-1, 10 KOs) taking on Gilberto Mendoza (11-6-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super flyweight match.

Rounding out the night of action is undefeated Israel Luna taking on Angel Carvajal in a four-round super bantamweight match.