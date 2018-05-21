Gerome Quigley vs. Raymond Serrano on June 16

Welterweight Gerome Quigley will look to stay perfect when he takes on tough Raymond Serrano in a 10-round battle for the USBA and WBC United States titles on Saturday, June 16th at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, Maryland.

The show is promoted by Jeter Promotions and GQ Promotions.

Quigley of Montgomery Village, Maryland has an unblemished mark of 18-0 with 16 knockouts, and is one of most underrated contenders in the world. He states that he will be ready for his toughest bout to date.

“I don’t know much about him other then he is tough and durable. This will be a good test for me, and I am stepping to the next level with this fight. Serrano is battled tested, so that should bring out the best in me,” said Quigley.

Despite having nearly a 90% knockout ratio, Quigley feels that he is more a of a boxer then a fight that is just looking for the knockout.

“I look at myself as a boxer-puncher. I am well balanced. When people see my record, they may look at me as just a puncher because of all of the knockouts, when the reality is that I am a boxer. I have more boxing ability then punching ability.”

This fight is a chance for Quigley to get on the map be mentioned with the top welterweights in the world.

“A win would get me in the mix and guarantee me a spot in the top-10 or top-15 of the WBC and IBF. It will put the world on notice about who I am as a fighter.”

Quigley has been plying his trade in the Beltway area (Quigley has fought in Germany 3 times) while slowly stepping up his competition level. Now he feels that he is ready to ascend on the national and world stages.

“I was staying low-key and build up my record and maybe sneak up on somebody. I was promoting my own fights. I saw this model that (show co-promoter) Tony Jeter used. He is an inspiration for what I have done. He promoted himself. He got ranked twice in the top-15 and got himself some major fights. I feel, especially with this win, I can do that.”

Even though the stakes are high for this bout, Quigley is fighting for more than just two belts and a world ranking.

“If all goes well, I can bring my Fiance and two kids here. They are living in Frankfurt, Germany, and I can bring them back here.”

Quigley was 68-5 as an amateur, and was a 2-time United States open champion, as well as a 2007 semifinalist at the National PAL Tournament.

A stacked undercard with a 6 undefeated fighters will see action.