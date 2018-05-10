Germany, United States and Latvia Play Host to WBO Bouts

The World Boxing Organization (WBO), chaired by Francisco “Paco” Valcárcel, will celebrate five interesting title fights; two of which are for world championships. The bouts will take place this Saturday, May 12.





Brooklyn native Saddam “World Kid” Ali (26-1, 14 KO’s), coming off the most important victory of his career against legendary Puerto Rican boxer Miguel Cotto, makes the first defense of his WBO junior middleweight world title, when he faces the dangerous Mexican Jaime Munguía (28-0, 24 KO’s). The fight will take place at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, New York. The fight will be televised live on HBO at 10:00 p.m. ET.

“We will have a lot of activity this Saturday from the WBO. You have to pay close attention to the performance of the huge puncher Jaime Munguía, who will face a good attacker like Ali. It’s going to be a classic fight of puncher against a boxer. If Munguía wins, he would be placed on a select list of great Mexican boxers who have been world champions at or before 21 years of age”, said Valcárcel.

In Augsburg, Germany, women’s boxing takes the stage when the popular former world champion Nikki Adler (16-1, 9 KO’s) of Germany and the world contender Femke Hermans (6-1, 3 KO’s) of Belgium, face each other for the vacant WBO world belt of the super middleweight division. The fight will be in the Eisstadion in Augsburg.

“We remain committed and supportive of women’s boxing. Germany is no exception. This great fight has the community looking on because there is a world title at stake and the fight will be liked by the public”, said Valcárcel.





In Latvia, three WBO International titles will be in play in 12-round duels in an evening at the Riga Arena. For the vacant International junior middleweight belt, the 13th ranked Ismail Iliev (10-0-1, 3 KO’s) of Nazran, Russia will face Konstantin Ponomarev (33-0, 13 KO’s) of Miass, Russia.

Also, the WBO International Lightweight Champion and 5th ranked Isa Chaniev (12-1, 6 KO’s) of Nazran, Russia, will defend his title against the strong Venezuelan puncher, Ismael Barroso (20-1-2, 19 KO’s).

For the vacant middleweight WBO International belt, Artur Akavov (18-2, 12 KO’s) from Russia, will face against Argentina’s Gonzalo Coria (12-1, 5 KO’s).

“We are making a presence in eastern Europe. This time, it was Latvia’s turn to have boxers who are already ranked in the top positions of the WBO and for the rest of the year, could be fighting for world titles”, expressed Varcárcel.





Blanco Vows To Take WBF World Title From Kinigamazi

Nicaraguan contender Ramiro Blanco has only one thing in mind when he challenges World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Featherweight Champion Patrick Kinigamazi on Friday June 1 in Geneva, Switzerland. To return home as the new Champion!

Guided by former two-time WBA World Champion Rosendo Alvarez, who ruled at Strawweight and Light Flyweight between 1995 and 2004, 22-year-old Blanco has compiled a 17-3-2 (10) record since turning professional four years ago.

In July of 2016 he captured a WBA regional title, and he is now determined to bring his career to the next level and follow in the footsteps of his famous manager by winning a world championship, saying:

“This is a major opportunity for me. Kinigamazi is a good fighter, and he is very awkward and difficult to beat, but I believe in myself and I will return to Nicaragua with the WBF world championship belt. There is no two ways about it, I will be victorious!”

Patrick Kinigamazi, 28-2 (4), won the WBF World Super Featherweight title with a unanimous decision over Argentinian Juan Jose Farias last June. He retained the title in November, stopping Robert Laki from Hungary in five rounds.

Those accomplishments earned Kinigamazi and his coach, Giorgio Costantino, WBF Fighter of the Year and Trainer of the Year awards, and the 35-year-old has no intentions of letting the young Nicaraguan pup spoil the party.

Born in Rwanda but fighting out of Switzerland his entire professional career, Kinigamazi´s second WBF world title-defense will headline a show promoted by Tundra Promotions at the Salle bout du Monde in Geneva.