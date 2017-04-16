Georges Beaupuis & Bryan Boussis Wins WBF International Titles

With Jerome Vilmain promoting, the Hall des Sports Pierre Gaspard in Epernay, France hosted two World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fights on Saturday night, April 15, involving local fighters Georges Beaupuis and Bryan Boussis taking on tough foreign opposition.





Fighting for his first professional championship, Georges Beaupuis captured the vacant WBF International Middleweight title with an impressive performance against former Spanish national champion Luis Crespo, winning by clear unanimous decision.

It was a fast-paced and exciting fight, and the local man hurt the visitor several times with hard, well-placed uppercuts. But Crespo always came back strong, fighting his chance and going for the knock-out until the very end. It never came, and on the cards there would be little doubt of who won the fight.

Judges Thomas Hackenberg and Arno Pokrandt both scored the fight 99-91, while judge Philippe Wouters saw it closer at 97-94 for Beaupuis, who improved his record to 14-4 (2). Crespo, taking part in his sixth title bout, dropped to 10-7-2 (4).

In the co-feature, Bryan Boussis became the new WBF International Welterweight Champion, winning the vacant title when Georgian co-challenger Ruben Movsesian retired after seven rounds. Before that, Boussis had been in full control, working well with his left and scoring with hard body-shots.

Trying to counter with wild swings, Movesesian was game, but Boussis fought a very disciplined fight and clearly hurt the Georgian with a punch to the liver in round seven. He was ahead on all scorecards, 70-63, 69-64 and 67-66, when his first professional stoppage-victory was a reality.

Having had almost as many downs as ups in his career, this could be the turning-point for 24-year-old Boussis. His record now stands at 10-6-1 (1), and he has won three of his last four outings. Movsesian, coming off victories in his two previous fights, falls to 25-18-1 (20).

