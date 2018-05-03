George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jose Forero this Saturday

DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT has announced the full card for this Saturday’s BROADWAY BOXING event, held at the Fox Theatre at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The 10-bout card will be streamed live on DBE1.com for a cost of $6.95, starting at 6:00pm ET.





Tickets for the event, presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance, are priced at $125, $75 and $45, and can be purchased online at Foxwoods.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-200-2882, or visiting the Foxwoods box office. Tickets will also be available on the night of the event. Foxwoods Resort Casino is located at 350 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, Connecticut 06338. Doors will open to the Fox Theater at 5:30 p.m.

Headlining the event is the highly anticipated United States debut of undefeated and world ranked lightweight “FEROCIOUS” GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR. (13-0, 7 KOs), of Sydney, Australia, battling JOSE “EL TIGRE” FORERO (13-6-1, 11 KOs), of San Francisco, Panama, in a scheduled 10-rounder.

World ranked #5 by the WBA and #11 by the WBO, the all-action 24-year-old Kambosos is hitting American shores following a ninth-round knockout of Krai Setthaphon on October 13, 2017, in his native Australia. He is training in Los Angeles under the guidance of a fellow Australian transplant, former heavyweight contender Justin Fortune.

Also fighting for the first time in the United States, Forero is returning to action following a hotly contested 12-round decision loss to Ibrahim Class in Hangelsberg, Germany, on July 1, 2017.





Co-featured in a 10-round women’s junior lightweight bout, popular New England fighter,

SHELLY “Shelito’s Way” VINCENT (21-1, 1 KO), of Providence, RI, clashes with Budapest, Hungary’s EDINA “DNA” KISS (14-6, 8 KOs). Riding a three-fight winning streak following her memorable nationally televised battle with Heather Hardy in 2016, Vincent returns to Foxwoods after an eight-round decision victory against Calixta Silgado on October 28, 2017. Kiss will be looking to jump back into the win column following a hard-fought split decision loss to WBO women’s featherweight champion Cindy Serrano on October 14, 2017, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Fast-rising super lightweight prospect “Marvelous” MYKQUAN WILLIAMS (10-0, 6 KOs), of East Hartford, CT, will fight for his first title, challenging Puerto Rico’s ORLANDO FELIX (12-1-1, 4 KOs), for the vacant WBC USNBC Silver Championship over eight rounds. The popular 20-year-old Williams has become a fixture at Foxwoods where he will be fighting for the ninth time, his last two fights resulting in first-round knockouts. Seeking to keep his winning streak alive, Felix returns to action following a unanimous decision victory versus Juan Carlos Contreras on December 21, 2017.

In a battle of undefeated welterweight prospects, KHIRY “TNT” TODD (7-0, 5 KOs), of Lynn, MA, will compete against Lawrence, MA, native ADRIAN SOSA (6-0, 5 KOs), in a scheduled six-rounder. Todd began 2018 with a shutout six-round decision victory against Samuel Vasquez on January 26, in Melrose, MA. On the same card, Sosa scored a second-round knockout of Bryan Goldsby.

Undefeated HURSHIDBEK NORMATOV (5-0, 2 KO’s), of Brooklyn, NY, will face RONALD “Salvaje” MONTES (18-8, 16 KOs), of Barranquilla, Colombia, in a six-round middleweight bout. The 26-year-old Normatov impressed New York City fight fans on December 14, 2017, earning a six-round decision against then-undefeated Nicklaus Flaz.





In the heavyweight division, 2016 Olympian BAKHODIR JALOLOV, of Uzbekistan, now training with Pedro Diaz out of Miami, FL, will make his professional debut against undefeated HUGO TRUJILLO (4-0-1, 2 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico.

Highly touted and undefeated junior lightweight IRVIN GONZALEZ JR. (9-0, 8 KOs), of Worcester, MA, will square off against JONATHAN “Popeye” PEREZ (37-20, 29 KOs), of Barranquilla, Colombia. The heavy-handed, 22-year-old Gonzalez kicked off 2018 in style with a first-round knockout of Francisco Medel on April 7, in Derry, NH.

Popular newcomer KHALID TWAITI (2-0, 1 KO), of Brooklyn, NY, will fight in a four-round junior featherweight bout against JOSEPH COLE (1-5, 1 KO), of Marrero, LA.

Fighting in the junior welterweight division, pro debuting DAVHON SHELTON, of Pawtucket, RI, vies against CARLOS GALINDO (0-2), of Woburn, MA.

LAMOUNT POWELL, also a pro debut out of Pawtucket, RI, squares off against AMADEU CRISTIANO (0-1), of Boston, MA, in a four-round middleweight bout.

Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.