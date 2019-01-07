George Kambosos Jr. vs. Rolando Chinea added to Pacquio-Broner off-TV undercard

World ranked and undefeated lightweight contender “Ferocious” George Kambosos JNR. (15-0, 9 KOs) returns to the ring for the biggest fight of his professional career, on the biggest show of his professional career, when he faces battle-tested veteran Rolando Chinea (15-2-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday, January 19, in a scheduled eight-rounder on the off-TV undercard to the Manny Pacquiao-Adrien Broner Welterweight World Championship at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.





“Australia’s George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos is the truth,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “He’s a special talent and has been gaining invaluable experience in training camp with Manny Pacquiao. I expect 2019 to be a special year for George Kambosos.”

The 25-year-old Kambosos, a native of Sydney, Australia, is currently training alongside and serving as the chief sparring partner for the third consecutive training camp with the legendary Pacquiao at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, CA.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing what I possess in the ring against Chinea come January 19 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas,” said the all-action Kambosos. “He likes to bring the fight and so do I, but the difference between a good fighter and an elite fighter will be evident from the opening bell. I have had a tremendous camp sparring a legend in Manny Pacquiao and I will make Chinea feel every bit of the hard work and sacrifice we have put in to be victorious. Being my third camp as Manny Pacquiao’s chief sparring partner has been vital to my career and my growth as a fighter.





“As a young fighter on the verge of winning a world title, these camps alongside greatness is what gives me the edge on my world title journey.”

Stated Kambosos’ manager Peter Kahn, “Rolando Chinea is a great step up in competition for George at this stage of his career. I consider Chinea a veteran who has experience fighting under the big lights. A victory over Chinea would allow George to continue his trajectory toward fighting for a world title. Both fighters like to come forward. It should be an exciting fight for the fans.”

A native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, now residing in Lancaster, PA, the 27-year-old Chinea has defeated a number of top contenders and prospects including O’Shaquie Foster, Kenneth Sims Jr., Mel Crossty and Ladarius Miller.

A staple of SHOWTIME’s boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation, Chinea will be looking to re-enter the win column having recently losing a hard-fought battle to undefeated Thomas Mattice on February 8, 2018, a bout the aggressive Chinea was winning before being stopped in the seventh round.

“Why shoot for a tune-up when you can shoot for the stars,” said Chinea.

“Rolando Chinea has been nothing but trouble for the undefeated fighters he has faced in the past,” said DiBella. “And he has a wealth of experience fighting and winning on the big stage. Chinea is not someone who sees himself as a spoiler; he sees himself as the favorite looking to propel his own career.”

For Kambosos, this will be his second consecutive bout on a Pacquiao undercard. He knocked out 17-1-2 JR Magboo in two rounds on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Lucas Matthysse Welterweight World Title clash on July 15, 2018, in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia.

Kambosos made his United States debut on May 5, 2018, with a spectacular first-round knockout of Jose Forero at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT.

Highly popular in his native Australia, Kambosos stopped world ranked contender Krai Setthaphon in the ninth round on October 13, 2017, in Melbourne, Australia, in front of a massive crowd at The Melbourne Pavilion. The victory earned Kambosos the WBA Oceania and IBF Pan Pacific Lightweight Titles. He is currently world ranked #9 by the WBO and #11 by the IBF. Kambosos is trained by former heavyweight contender Justin Fortune.