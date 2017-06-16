George Groves to fight in World Boxing Super Series

WBA Super-Middleweight Super Champion ‘Saint’ George Groves signs up for World Boxing Super Series

WBA Super-Middleweight Super Champion George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs) has officially entered the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament for the GREATEST prize in boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy. <!–more–>





The Saint, who comes off a spectacular TKO victory over Fedor Chudinov, is thrilled to defend his belt against the best of the best.

“I see the World Boxing Super Series as a chance for me to show everyone that I’m the best in the division. I believe I am the best super-middleweight on the planet and certainly the man to beat at 168lbs [76.2 kg],”

“I am proud to bring my WBA Super-Middleweight Title to the tournament. I want to continue to test myself against the best and I am ready and willing to fight anyone. It will be exciting to see who else has the courage to enter such a brutal competition.

”The World Boxing Super Series is exactly what fighters and fans need – a simple and straightforward way to determine the best fighter in the division. I am really keen to be the first super-middleweight to lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”





Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa´s Head of Management Board, said that things are starting to fall into place.

“To begin with, the World Boxing Super Series announced two undefeated world champions for the cruiserweight competition as well a former world champion who is now the number one of the rankings,” he stated.

“This week, the tournament welcomed another reigning champion at super-middleweight – a star that at a young boxing age has already filled Wembley Stadium and has been involved in so many top broadcast events.

“Everything is coming together nicely for Season One of the World Boxing Super Series, and next week there will be further exciting news in line with our mission to revolutionize the world of boxing.”

Richard Schaefer, Comosa`s Chairman of the Americas, is excited about Groves´ participation.

“The Saint is not only the WBA Super-Middleweight Champion but also definitely the hottest name in the division right now,” he stated. “There is never a dull moment in his fights and that is what makes him a stand-out participant of the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series.

“George will now face the challenge of going from the hunter to the hunted…. this will be really intriguing considering the line-up we will announce!”

In the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle out a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights.

The exact pairings will be determined during a Draft Gala in Monaco in early July. In each weight class, the top-seeded boxers (which will be determined by the Comosa Board) will select their quarter-final opponents from the unseeded boxers. Once the pairings are set, the exact fight dates and venues will be announced. Further participants as well as details about the Draft Gala will be revealed shortly.

World Boxing Super Series Summary

Combined Record of the Four Confirmed World Boxing Super Series Participants:

125 wins, 6 losses, 91 KOs

Confirmed Super-Middleweights:

George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs), WBA Super Champion

Confirmed Cruiserweights:

Murat Gassiev (24-0, 17 KOs), IBF World Champion

Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs), WBC World Champion

Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (53-3-1, 37 KOs), former IBF / WBC World Champion & IBF top-ranked challenger

