Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs – WBC statistics for Saturday

Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs – WBC STATISTICS.
WBC Middleweight World Championship / WBC Super Flyweight World Championship
March 18, 2017 / New York, New York / Madison Square Garden
K2 PROMOTIONS PRESENTS:
GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN (Kazakhstan)
WBC Middleweight World Champion / 2nd Title Defense
Age: 34 / Date of birth: April 8, 1982
Residence: Santa Monica, California / Birthplace: Karaganda, Kazakhstan
Record: 36-0, 33 KOs / Total rounds: 161
World championship fights: 17-0, 17 KOs
Height: 5’10.5” – 179 cm / Reach: 70” – 178 cm / Stance: Right-handed
Promoter: Tom Loeffler/K2 Promotions / Managers: Maximilian & Oleg Hermann / Trainer: Abel Sanchez
DANIEL “The Miracle Man” JACOBS (United States)
WBA Middleweight World Champion / 5th Title Defense
Age: 30 / Date of birth: February 3, 1987
Residence, birthplace: Brooklyn, New York
Record: 32-1, 29 KOs / Total rounds: 109
World championship fights: 5-1, 5 KOs
Height: 5’11.5” – 181 cm / Reach: 73.5” – 186 cm / Stance: Right-handed
Promoter: DiBella Entertainment / Manager: Al Haymon / Trainer: Andre Rozier
WBC MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Dick Tiger (Nigeria) 1963
2. Joey Giardello (US) 1963 – 1965
3. Dick Tiger (Nigeria) * 1965 – 1966
4. Emile Griffith (V.I.) 1966 – 1967
5. Nino Benvenuti (Italy) 1967
6. Emile Griffith (V.I.) * 1967 – 1968
7. Nino Benvenuti (Italy) * 1968 – 1970
8. Carlos Monzon (Argentina) 1970 – 1974
9. Rodrigo Valdez (Colombia) 1974 – 1976
10. Carlos Monzon (Argentina) * 1976 – 1977
11. Rodrigo Valdez (Colombia) * 1977 – 1978
12. Hugo Corro (Argentina) 1978 – 1979
13. Vito Antuofermo (Italy) 1979 – 1980
14. Alan Minter (GB) 1980
15. Marvin Hagler (US) 1980 – 1987
16. Ray Leonard (US) 1987
17. Thomas Hearns (US) 1987 – 1988
18. Iran Barkley (US) 1988 – 1989
19. Roberto Duran (Panama) 1989
20. Julian Jackson (V.I.) 1990 – 1993
21. Gerald McClellan (US) 1993 – 1995
22. Julian Jackson (V.I.) * 1995
23. Quincy Taylor (US) 1995 – 1996
24. Keith Holmes (US) 1996 – 1998
25. Hassine Cherifi (France) 1998 – 1999
26. Keith Holmes (US) * 1999 – 2001
27. Bernard Hopkins (US) 2001 – 2005
28. Jermain Taylor (US) 2005 – 2007
29. Kelly Pavlik (US) 2007 – 2010
30. Sebastian Zbik (Ger) Interim 2009
31. Sergio Martinez (Argentina) 2010
32. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (Mex) 2011
33. Sergio Martinez (Argentina) * 2012 – 2014
34. Marco A. Rubio (Mex) Interim 2014
35. Gennady Golovkin (Kaz) Interim 2014 – 2016
36. Miguel Cotto (Puerto Rico) 2014 – 2015
37. Canelo Alvarez (Mex) 2015 – 2016
38. Gennady Golovkin (Kaz) 2016 –
*Regained title
WBC TOP 10 MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Ray Leonard (US)
2. Bernard Hopkins (US)
3. Joe Giardello (US)
4. Carlos Monzon (Argentina)
5. Marvin Hagler (US)
6. Nino Benvenuti (Italy)
7. Gennady Golovkin (Kazakhstan)
8. Emile Griffith (Virgin Islands)
9. Sergio Martinez (Argentina)
10. Rodrigo Valdez (Colombia)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF THE WBC:
29 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, eight of whom have regained the title: Dick Tiger (Nigeria), Emile Griffith (Virgin Islands), Nino Benvenuti (Italy), Carlos Monzon (Argentina), Rodrigo Valdez (Colombia), Julian Jackson (Virgin Islands), Keith Holmes (US), Sergio Martinez (Argentina).
113 WBC middleweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.
MEMORABLE WBC MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:
Sep. 10, 2016 Gennady Golovkin TKO5 Kell Brook – London
Nov. 21, 2015 Canelo Alvarez W12 Miguel Cotto – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 7, 2014 Miguel Cotto TKO10 Sergio Martinez – New York, New York
Sep. 15, 2012 Sergio Martinez W12 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec. 3, 2005 Jermain Taylor W12 Bernard Hopkins – Las Vegas, Nevada
July 16, 2005 Jermain Taylor W12 Bernard Hopkins – Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 18, 2004 Bernard Hopkins KO9 Oscar de la Hoya – Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 29, 2001 Bernard Hopkins TKO12 Felix Trinidad – New York, New York
Feb. 24, 1989 Roberto Duran W12 Iran Barkley – Atlantic City, New Jersey
June 6, 1988 Iran Barkley TKO3 Thomas Hearns – Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 6, 1987 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Marvin Hagler – Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 15, 1985 Marvin Hagler TKO3 Thomas Hearns – Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 10, 1983 Marvin Hagler W15 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 2, 1973 Carlos Monzon W15 Emile Griffith – Fontvieille, Monaco
Nov. 7, 1970 Carlos Monzon TKO12 Nino Benvenuti – Rome, Italy
Mar. 4, 1968 Nino Benvenuti W15 Emile Griffith – New York, New York
Sep. 29, 1967 Emile Griffith W15 Nino Benvenuti – Queens, New York
Apr. 25, 1966 Emile Griffith W15 Dick Tiger – New York, New York
Dec. 14, 1964 Joey Giardello W15 Rubin Carter – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 10, 1963 Dick Tiger TKO7 Gene Fullmer – Ibadan, Nigeria