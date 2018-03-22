Undefeated in 38 professional fights and ranked as the world’s best active boxer, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will be at Santa Anita on Saturday, April 7 to present the trophy for the Grade I, $1 million Santa Anita Derby.





(Photo credit: Tom Hogan)

A winner of 37 out of his 38 bouts (33 of them by knockout), GGG, who holds four middleweight title belts, is preparing for an epic rematch with Canelo Alvarez on Kentucky Derby Day, Saturday, May 5, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The rematch, which will be presented live on pay-per-view, follows a controversial “draw” decision from their first fight, on Sept. 16—a fight most ringside observers thought was clearly won by Golovkin.

A native of Kazakhstan, GGG was born April 8, 1982 and is the son of a Russian coal miner and Korean-born mother who grew up in a hard-scrabble neighborhood with a twin brother and two older brothers, who frequently “matched” him against older boys beginning at age eight.

In addition to presenting the Santa Anita Derby trophy, Golovkin will also make a selection in Santa Anita’s signature race for 3-year-olds and he’ll make a trip early in the day to the Santa Anita Jockeys’ Room to meet the likes of Hall of Famers Kent Desormeaux, Mike Smith and the rest of the jockey colony.

A silver medalist at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, GGG has been a world champion as a professional since 2010, making him boxing’s longest-reigning world champion. In his upcoming rematch with Alvarez, Golovkin will be making a record-tying 20th consecutive defense of his middleweight crown. GGG currently holds the WBC, WBA, IBF & IBO world titles.





For additional information, please visit santaanita.com.