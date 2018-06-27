Genaro Gamez To Battle Recky Dulay In August 10 Edition Of LA Fight Club

Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (8-0, 5 KOs), the explosive lightweight prospect of San Diego, Calif., will face hard-hitting Filipino pugilist Recky “The Terror” Dulay(10-3, 7 KOs) for the vacant Junior NABF Lightweight Title in the eight-round main event of the August 10 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB at the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. and televised live on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar.





Gamez was a highly-ranked amateur and national champion before turning professional in 2016. Since then, the 22-year-old prospect had developed an impressive record, using his explosive counterpunches to maintain an undefeated record. In his last fight, Gamez moved up in weight to defeat Shoki Sakai via eight-round decision in April of this year, and he’ll make his headlining debut against a tough challenge in Dulay.

“To be recognized as the future of boxing, you have to fight the best,” said Genaro Gamez. “This fight against Recky Dulay will prove just that, and I recommend that nobody blink because I’ll look to finish the my first headliner by knockout this August 10.”

Dulay is a powerful puncher who crashed onto the Los Angeles boxing scene in July of last year when he scored a surprising third-round knockout victory against previously undefeated prospect Jaime Arboleda. Dulay lost against regional title challenger Dardan Zenunaj in Sept. of that year but will return with hopes of upsetting yet another undefeated prospect in what will also be his headlining debut.

“People might think that I’m a stepping stone for Genaro Gamez,” said Recky Dulay. “But they are badly mistaken. I will prove on Aug. 10 that he will pay the price for choosing me as an opponent. I have already beaten an undefeated prospect in the past, so this time will not be an exception. A victory against him will grant me more opportunities, so I am more than motivated for this fight.”





In the co-main event, Emilio “The Kid” Sanchez (15-1, 10 KOs) of Pacoima, California and Kevin Rivers Jr. (14-2, 10 KOs) of Landover, Maryland will meet in an eight-round featherweight battle that will not be for the faint of heart. Sanchez and Rivers are both Golden Boy Promotion prospects who will definitely give tough fights as they are coming off losses in their last outings. This clash is important because the winner will return to a winning path in this very difficult sport.

Tenochtitlan “T-Dog” Nava (7-1, 1 KO) of Los Angeles, California will return in the televised opener against David Perez (10-3, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas in a six-round super bantamweight fight.

Raymond Muratalla (4-0, 3 KOs) of Fontana, Calif. will open the night of action in a four-round lightweight battle against a soon-to-be announced opponent.

Gamez vs. Dulay is an eight-round fight for the vacant Junior NABF Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fights take place Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Doors for the event open at 6:00 p.m. PT, and the first fight begins at 6:15 p.m. PT. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on EstrellaTV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.





