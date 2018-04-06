GCP Signs Bogdan Dinu and Viorel Simion to Promotional Contracts

Greg Cohen Promotions proudly announces the signing of a pair of Romanian contenders, world-rated heavyweight Bogdan Dinu and world-class featherweight Viorel Simion, to promotional contracts.





Undefeated WBA #14-rated Dinu (18-0, 14 KOs) is a powerful boxer/puncher with enormous potential. Standing six-foot five and weighing in at 250 lbs, Dinu has the size and strong amateur pedigree to compete with any big man in the world.

The only career losses for all-action featherweight Simion (21-2, 9 KOs) came against world champions Scott Quigg and Lee Selby in their backyards and both fights could have gone either way. A world-class talent with a “made for TV” style, Simion never stops throwing punches.

The goal, says Greg Cohen, is to relocate both to Las Vegas and begin the next phase of their career journeys by training under the tutelage of highly respected former world champion Eddie Mustafa Muhammad.

“Bodgan Dinu is the real deal and is ready to take on the top talent in the world. He has the size, power and boxing skill to win the heavyweight title now,” said Cohen. “And Simion just needs the promotional backing to become champion. Both fighters are very welcome additions to my promotional stable.”





The signing of both fighters comes as a result of a chance meeting with Romanian business magnate, and both fighters’ manager, Sorin Florea.

“Sorin and I met in Bucharest two months ago,” continued Cohen, “and we instantly hit it off. He is the most committed, knowledgeable, and passionate manager in the sport. We both agree that in order for Bogdan and Viorel to realize their maximum potential/exposure, they need to relocate to the US. I am happy to make that happen for them.”