MTK Global signs Team GB starlet Hassan Azim

MTK Global is proud to confirm the signing of Team GB’s Youth Olympic medallist Hassan Azim.

The teen sensation claimed a light-welterweight bronze medal at the 2018 Games in Buenos Aires and was then handed the honour of being named Team GB’s Closing Ceremony flagbearer.

Pakistan-born Slough hero Azim, who also won silver at the European Youth tournament and is a six-time national champion, is eager to kick off life as a professional under MTK Global.

Azim said: “I couldn’t be happier to sign a management deal with MTK Global as I officially announce my exit from amateur boxing.

“MTK Global is an organization I feel I can trust to be looking out for me in my quest to become a world champion. I look forward to working with MTK Global.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “This is another top signing for MTK Global and we’re confident Hassan has a huge future in the professional game after such success in a relatively short time as an amateur.

“It’s great that the best of Team GB is now picking MTK Global as its first port of call for turning pro. We signed Jordan Reynolds only last month and now we’ve snared another potential diamond in Hassan. We can’t wait for him to get started and we’re sure he’ll do himself, his family, Slough and us proud.”

News of Azim’s first assignment in the paid ranks will be announced in due course.

MTK Global signs elite Team GB talent Jordan Reynolds

MTK Global is delighted to confirm the signing of hugely talented Jordan Reynolds as he turns professional.

‘The Wanderer’ joins the paid ranks having earned Team GB selection and became Senior ABA champion, GB Best of Britain champion, won multiple national titles and seven London crowns – earning a reputation as one of the most promising fighters in the country.

Now as he ends his amateur days with a record of 90 wins from 102 fights and begins preparations for his professional debut under trainer Peter Taylor, Reynolds is eager to get started.

Reynolds said: “I’m ready to go. I’ve done my apprenticeship as an amateur and I’m ready for a new chapter in my career. I want to make my debut as soon as possible.

“I think I’ve always been suited to the pro game. Growing up in the amateurs, everyone always told me I should turn pro but I stuck it out on the Olympic team to learn and travel the world.

“Now I’ve got the tools, I’m ready to take the pro game on. I’ve branded myself a bit differently – I was born in the wrong era. I love a bit of a sing-song and a bit of Elvis Presley!

“I do the jiving and the lindy-hop, a bit of 1920s Charleston. Give me a few fights and make me look good and then I’m there on Strictly Come Dancing!”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “This is a truly elite signing. Amateur pedigrees don’t come much more impressive than Jordan’s but the most exciting thing is that his style is more suited to the professional game.

“We’re thrilled to bring him on board and everyone is looking forward to his debut. He’s the complete package because he’s a great fighter in the ring and a huge character out of it. This journey is going to be a lot of fun.”

News of Reynolds’ debut will be announced in due course.