Gavronski defeats Rankin in main event of Battle at the Boat 111

Battle at the Boat held its 20th anniversary show on Saturday and Mike Gavronski celebrated by picking up his 10th career victory at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Gavronski defeated Quinton Rankin by unanimous decision in the 10-round light heavyweight main event of Battle at the Boat 111.

Gavronski appeared as the 96-94, 97-93, 97-94 winner on the judge’s scorecard to improve his record to 23-2-1 with 14 KOs.





A native of Tacoma, Gavronski has fought 11 times at the Emerald Queen Casino, winning 10 of those contests.

Rankin fell to 12-4-2 with the loss.

Welterweight Andres Reyes continued to showcase his new-found punching power by knocking out Will Hughes in the first round (1:59) of their scheduled six-round semi-main event.

Reyes (7-2-1, 2 KOs) needed nine fights before producing his first ever KO. The second one didn’t take nearly as long as Reyes floored Hughes with a right cross. Hughes was able to get to his feet rather quickly, but stumbled to regain his balance leading to the referee waving off the bout.





Undefeated Richard Vansiclen improved his record to 4-0 with his second-round knock out of Justin Milani. Vansiclen successfully connected on a barrage of punches while Milani was in the corner before ending the cruiserweight contest with a left 1:53 into the round.

Super welterweight Kevin Torres (2-0-1, 2 KOs) made quick work of opponent Jesse Barich (0-2) by registering a TKO just 94 seconds into the contest.

Jacob Ikaika Martin opened the card by scoring a victory in his pro debut, winning his 164-pound bout against Eric Cronkhite by unanimous decision (39-37, 40-36, 40-36).

Seattle super lightweight Shae Green also won his career debut by unanimous decision, defeating Niko McFarland (39-37, 40-36, 39-37).

Battle at the Boat 111 was brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 111 Results

Saturday, June 3, 2017

10 Round Main Event – 173 pounds

Mike Gavronski d. Quinton Rankin, UD (96-94, 97-93, 97-94)

6 Round Semi-Main Event

147 pounds: Andres Reyes s. Will Hughes, TKO (1st round, 1:59)

4 Round Undercard Bouts

177 pounds: Richard Vansiclen d. Justin Milani, TKO (2nd round, 1:53)

140 pounds: Shae Green d. Niko McFarland, UD (39-37, 40-36, 39-37)

164 pounds: Jacob Ikaika Martin d. Erik Cronkhite, UD (39-37, 40-36, 40-36)

154 pounds: Kevin Torres d. Jesse Barich, TKO (1st round, 1:34)